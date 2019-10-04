Best tablet 2019: the top tablets you can buy right now

If you're looking for the best tablet you can buy in 2019, you've come to the right place. We've tested, reviewed, then listed the top 10 tablets you can buy right now, to help you decide on your next slate of choice.

Picking the best tablet is an important job, as a good slate acts as a powerful laptop replacement for work, entertainment, and communication, all while remaining easy to carry around.

We've looked at loads of factors to choose which the best tablet is, including how great its display is, how long it lasts in terms of battery life, how fast it is to use, and if it supports a reliable keyboard. Price is an important factor too.

We're regularly updating this ranking too, so expect to soon see new products enter from time to time (like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6), plus there's the upcoming switch for Apple tablets that will soon sport iPadOS rather than iOS.

You'll notice that while the top-ranked tablets are all iPads, Samsung and Windows tablets are here too. And just because there's a new tablet doesn't mean we rank it better than the old one, as price is important too.

These are the best tablets available in 2019

1. iPad Pro 11 (2018)

The best tablet you can buy right now

Weight: 468g | Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 11-inch | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels | CPU: A12X Bionic | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 7,812mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Pencil clips on, finally

Insane amount of power for a tablet

Software limits laptop experience

Pencil and keyboard expensive extras

The iPad Pro 11 is the best tablet you can buy today. It's expensive for sure, but it's Apple's most powerful tablet and furthers the 2-in-1 design ethos if you spring for the keyboard cover folio.

It has a laptop-like experience in design and performance, and the new Apple Pencil magnetically clips onto the frame of the new iPad Pro. With superb speakers and a great new screen-to-body ratio, it's hard not to fall in love with the finely crafted hardware design.

However, there are setbacks for the iPad Pro 11 that you should be aware of. The iOS 12 software feels limiting when trying to multitask and perform laptop-like tasks.

Another strictly mobile challenge: it doesn't have a headphone jack. If you want the standard 3.5mm jack in a computer-like device, you'll spring for an actual computer.

Everything about the Pro 11 makes it the best tablet experience if you're looking for an iOS-based slate - you'll just need to swallow the high price and keep in mind that it's not a true MacBook replacement.

Read the full review: iPad Pro 11

2. iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

The best big tablet around right now

Weight: 632g | Dimensions: 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2048 x 2732 pixels | CPU: A12X Bionic | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 9,720mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Huge screen

Tremendous processing power

Battery life could be longer

Face ID isn't perfect

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) isn't just the best tablet toy can buy thanks to its 12.9-inch screen. It's also the most expensive, which is why it isn't at the top of this list.

Its like a giant digital canvas that fills your needs whether you need a personal workstation, easel, portable cinema, book-shaped loudspeaker, music mixing desk, or a range of other functions.

However, it's also extremely expensive, and doesn't feel like such a step up from the iPad Pro 11 (2018) as its higher price would suggest.

With it's unrivaled processing power, massive display, snappy operating system, and the fact you can use it with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, it's definitely a tablet you should consider if you've got money to burn – but you can do better if you're on a budget.

Read our full review: iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

3. iPad (2018)

The best tablet for the average consumer

Weight: 469g | Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 pixels | CPU: A10 Bionic | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32/128GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: Up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Affordable

Works with Apple Pencil

Its education ambitions are overhyped

Smart Keyboard Cover incompatible

This is the best tablet for the average consumer and for education, even if it isn't the most powerful one on sale. It's simply a great value.

The new iPad (2018) replaces the very similar 2017 model and, before that, the iPad Air 2 in Apple's lineup, slotting in below the Pro range.

It works with the Apple Pencil, offering you the cheapest way to doodle on the 9.7-inch glass, though you can't get the Smart Keyboard with this non-Pro model. It also has the same luxurious metal unibody as the rest of Apple's iPad range, though notably it's ever-so-slightly thicker than the iPad Air 2 or iPad Pro at 7.5mm.

With the Touch ID fingerprint sensor included, iOS 12 under the hood and up to 10 hours of battery life when web browsing or watching videos, it's a great media player and a strong tablet choice if you're not planning to use it heavily for productivity.

Read the full review: iPad (2018)

4. iPad Air (2019)

The best tablet for the average consumer

Weight: 456g | Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1668 x 2224 pixels | CPU: A12 Bionic | Storage: 64GB/256GB | microSD slot: No | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 7MP

Brilliant-looking laminated screen

Cheapest Smart Keyboard iPad

Uses the 1st Gen Apple Pencil

Traditional design doesn't wow

If you're looking for a good compromise between Apple's new Pro tablets and the base iPad 9.7, this is it. It's compatible with Apple's excellent Smart Keyboard Cover and priced right for students looking to take notes on a powerful laptop.

It does have Apple Pencil compatibility like all of Apple's new tablets, but it's not the best tablet for artists. The Pro versions support Apple Pencil Gen 2 with extra gesture features and magnetic charging. This iPad Pro 10.5 sticks with the older Gen 1 Pencil and has just two speakers instead of four. But everyone should be fine with the fast A12 chipset.

Read the full review: iPad Air (2019)

5. iPad Mini (2019)

The best (and only) small tablet on our best tablet list

Weight: 304g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1 mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 pixels | CPU: A12 Bionic | Storage: 64GB/256GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 5,124mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 7MP

Perfect portable size

Surprisingly powerful specs

Bezel-heavy design

Uses the older Apple Pencil

Apple doesn't have a foldable phone, but if it did, but might look something like the new iPad mini 2019 when unfolded. It hasn't really changed since the last version almost four years ago, but it doesn't need to: we love the small size.

You can flip open the smart cover, scribble some notes, and toss it in a bag without too much worry. Yes, the design is dated and there are thick bezels outlining this screen, but the price is right for a portable tablet with a lot of power. You really shouldn't consider buying any other small tablet on the market (notice: it's the only one on our best tablet list).

Read the full review: iPad mini (2019)

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The best Android tablet available now

Weight: 420g | Dimensions: 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | Storage: 128GB/256GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 7,040mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Beautiful AMOLED display

S Pen as standard

Samsung's One UI not perfect

No headphone jack

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet available now – it's the newest slate from Samsung's Tab S line, and it comes with all the cutting-edge features you'd expect for such a premium device.

There are two rear cameras, which is impressive for a tablet, as well as a high-end processor and best-in-class AMOLED display, so it's a useful piece of kit.

It also comes with an S Pen stylus for notes, doodles or sketches, and you can buy a smart keyboard for a laptop-like experience.

There are a few issues with the Galaxy Tab S6, like the lack of a headphone jack and an iffy user interface, but if you're looking for the best tablet and don't want an iPad, this is your best bet.

Read our full review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

7. iPad Mini 4

The best small-screen tablet

Weight: 299g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: A8 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 5,124mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Brilliant screen

Sleek design

Older chipset

No 3D touch

The best 7-inch tablet at the moment is definitely the iPad Mini 4. If you like the look of Apple's new iPad 9.7 (2018) and the iPad Pro range, but find them a) too big, b) too expensive or c) both, then you're in luck as the diminutive iPad Mini 4 gives you the best of Apple's tablet world in a form factor that's not only beautiful, but highly portable.

It lacks the Pro features of a keyboard or Pencil support (the latter would be really nice to have on this smaller display), but overall it's got a decent screen upgrade and more than enough power to enjoy every day.

Read the full review: iPad Mini 4

8. iPad Pro 10.5

This former flagship tablet is still one of our favorites

Weight: 469g | Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1668 x 2224 | CPU: A10X Fusion | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 8,134mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Great speakers

512GB version

Screen adds a lot of expense

iOS still isn't a good laptop replacement

The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is one of the best tablets for anyone who wants a serious upgrade, even though the cheaper iPad 9.7 remains good enough for most people.

Apple's iPad Pro 10.5 has standout features that give it a productivity boost, including Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard compatibility. With iOS 11 on board this tablet is even a suitable laptop replacement for certain consumers.

The new ProMotion screen adds an impressive layer of fluidity to daily use and the smaller bezels means you're getting far more display in a footprint not much bigger than the iPad Pro 9.7.

It's an iPad for the professionals - but also one that media munchers will adore using.

Read the full review: iPad Pro 10.5

9. Microsoft Surface Pro

The Windows tablet that can replace your Windows laptop

Weight: 768g/770g/784g | Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 1824 x 2736 | CPU: Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: up to 13.5 hours video playback | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Improved Surface Pen

Integrated kickstand

No Surface Pen in package

Not as powerful as some rivals until Core i7

Can a tablet really replace your laptop or home PC? That's still up for debate, but the best tablet trying to make that happen is the Microsoft Surface Pro. We’re surprised Microsoft has refrained from calling this the Surface Pro 5, as it's a big upgrade on the 4 - although it is rather expensive, like many tablets in this list.

It does a fine job with the full blown version of Windows 10, an integrated kickstand and optional keyboard attachment.

Great for for creative professionals, students and everyday folks alike, this is a top choice and one of the best Windows laptops we've reviewed.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Pro

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

An older tablet for those who don't want Apple's offerings

Weight: 482g | Dimensions: 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 7,300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Comes with S Pen stylus in box

Large 10.5 inch screen is great

Destop DeX interface needs work

Keyboard design is unintuitive

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an upgrade over the Galaxy Tab S3 with an expanded 10.5-inch screen size and longer battery life, but it comes at a higher price and with a lofty promise to do so much more.

We really like the idea behind Samsung Dex for its desktop interface, but it's non-touch-friendly UI, performance issues, and questionable optional keyboard case prevent it from being a true desktop replacement.

If you're looking for a premium Android tablet the Galaxy Tab S4 used to top the billing, but it promises more than that and just doesn't deliver on everything. Don't get us wrong, the Tab S4 is indeed better than the Tab S3 and it's dropped in price since launch, but it's not the most premium Android tablet, with the Tab S6 higher in this ranking

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

