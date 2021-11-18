Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus tipped to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

While we thought that Xiaomi was done for the year, the leading Chinese smartphone maker revealed that it will launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30. However, it looks like there's more than what we know. Apart from Note 11T 5G, two more phones might hit the Indian shores by December.

Rumours suggest that Xiaomi is again playing the rebranding game as both Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus may be rebranded in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge respectively.

Speculations are that both the smartphones will belong to the mid-range segment with trendy features like high refresh rate, a powerful rear camera setup and fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11i expected specifications

Xiaomi 11i, rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro, may pack a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a hole punch cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor which is contrary to the recent report suggesting that the global variants of Redmi 11 lineup might launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs.

The phone may come in multiple memory and storage variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is supposed to get the Android 11 operating system with MIUI 12.5 custom skin.

Xiaomi Mi 11i may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor while on the front, it may house a 16MP snapper for video calls and selfies. The device may draw power from a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. A 3.5 mm headphone jack may still be there and wireless connectivity may include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It could also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and JBL speakers.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected specifications

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge might become the first phone in India to sport a 120w charging tech beating the likes of Oppo, Vivo, Realme and others . The Xiaomi 11i is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus hence the specification might be the same as the original device.

It could come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a hole punch cut out for the front camera. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC at the core paired with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with support for further expansion via a microSD card.

Xiaomi 11i, 11i Hypercharge expected pricing in India

Considering that both the smartphones are rebranded versions of the recently launched Redmi Note 11 series in China, one can get an idea of the pricing. The Redmi Note 11 Pro (Xiaomi 11i) is available at CNY 2099 that roughly converts to Rs 24,500. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is available in the market at a price of CNY 2299 that converts to around Rs 26,900.

That said, this is a direct conversion, while Xiaomi might need to account for taxes as well. In case the pricing does not change much, these phones might compete with Xiaomi’s Mi 11x and recently introduced Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.