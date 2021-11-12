Redmi Note 11 series may come with Snapdragon chipset globally

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently unveiled the new Redmi Note 11 series in China. Historically, the Redmi Note series has been one of the highest selling devices from Xiaomi’s stable, hence this launch was extremely important as it would dictate the numbers and features in the mid-range devices across the globe.

This new series includes the vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. Among the key features of these are up to 120 Hz display, 5G connectivity and MediaTek’s Dimensity series chipsets.

That said, a new report from a Vietnamese site ThePixel reveals that Xiaomi may launch these phones in the global market early next year. It also states that the company may replace MediaTek chipsets with their Qualcomm counterparts.

A renowned tipster, who has been fairly accurate in the past, has also corroborated this theory. He suggests that Xiaomi had initially planned to introduce the lineup in the global markets slightly early, however, probably owing to the shortage in the stock of Dimensity chipset the company might have decided to defer the release.

He further states that apart from a new chipset at the core, the phones may even carry a slightly different design. While his sources have not revealed the expected specifications, they did tell him that we can expect a Snapdragon 778 Plus and a Snapdragon 695 powering these phones in the global markets, which may even include India.

What about the Poco M4 Pro launched recently?

The company recently launched the Poco M4 Pro in the European market. Interestingly, this is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11, though with some cosmetic changes in line with the Poco's design language. Apart from these tweaksn, there is hardly any difference between the two devices.

While this launch contradicts the above theory, a quick look at the previous launches suggest that this has been the story throughout as all Poco devices have been rebranded Redmi phones. This also hints that while the Redmi Note 11 lineup may come with a Snapdragon SoC, we may still get to see the MediaTek Dimensity powered phones probably under Poco branding.

Though this might be confusing for many, however, all the technology brands are struggling with chipset shortage and Xiaomi is no exception. Brands as big as Apple have been forced to alter their plans and while we hope that the situation eases soon, we will wait for official confirmation from Xiaomi around the Redmi Note 11 series launch.

