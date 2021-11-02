Apple cuts down iPad production to feed iPhone 13 demand

Since the iPhone 13 went on the shelves, Apple has witnessed robust growth in sales volumes that took them into second spot in the global smartphone makers list. Now, the company is diverting components meant for the new iPad range to guard against a supply crunch of its flagship device.

Media reports indicate that Apple has reduced iPad production by up to 50 per cent so that more components are available for assembling the iPhone 13 series in order to ensure that global shipments do not decelerate.

As per the figures shared by IDC (International Data Corporation), Apple regained the second spot by shipping 50.4 million units in the third quarter that runs from July until the end of September. A report published in Nikkei Asia says the company had reduced iPad production by 50 per cent from its original plans for the past two months with processors meant for older iPhones too getting diverted to iPhone 13.

The two devices, which account for more than half of Apple's product revenues, have several common components that include the core processor and peripheral chips. It is not the first time that the company has diverted supplies between its range of devices, including older models.

Apple regularly reports maximum sales of its new flagship devices within the first three months of the launch. Post the Covid-19 lockdowns, the demand for products have hit new highs both in the United States and Europe, which accounts for more than two-third of the company's revenues.

The iPhone 13, which was launched on September 24, has already seen robust demand in India with Apple offering discounts to coincide with the Diwali festival later this week. Last year, Apple had diverted iPad parts to the iPhone 12, given the huge demand for 5G handsets.

On the other hand, demand for the iPad was also strong leading up to the festival season, thanks to the growth in remote working and education. Global shipments grew 6.7 per cent on a yearly basis to touch 53.2 million devices last year. Over the past nine months, Apple shipped 40.3 million iPads, a near 18 per cent growth.

Apple saw it coming

The global supply constraints of chipsets have been repeatedly acknowledged by the consumer gadget makers with Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirming that revenues from iPad sales during October-December quarter would drop considerably. Earlier, CEO Tim Cook had reported a $6 billion revenue drop during July-September quarter due to the "industrywide silicon shortage and Covid-19 related manufacturing disruptions."

Cook clarified that while the production constraints had improved in September and October and the company was “in a materially better position today.” That will make the chip shortage the biggest bottleneck for getting Apple products to consumers in November and December, typically its biggest revenue period.

In spite of the projected revenue shortfall for the last quarter of 2021, Apple would still be selling lots of iPhones and MacBook Pros over the next months. This is due to the continued robust demand and the resultant spurt in production. This is where the iPhone 13 comes into the picture as the most popular among Apple's products. And it is no surprise that the company has robbed the iPads to make more iPhones.

