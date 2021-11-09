Poco M4 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz display launched

Poco today launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone today as the first device in the Poco M4 series. It comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Poco M3 Pro 5G with a smarter processor, fast charging and a visibly improved camera setup.

The phone however, is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that was unveiled in China just a few days back.

Poco M4 Pro price and availability

While the Poco M4 Pro base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage is priced at around Rs.19,600 (229 Euros), the higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs.21,400 (249 Euros). These are available in three color options of Power Blue, Cool Blue with a gradient back and Poco Yellow.

The device would start selling in Europe from Thursday though there are no details available of a possible India launch.

Poco M4 Pro 5G - specifications and features

(Image credit: Poco)

The new device sports a 6.60-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and also features the DCI-P3 color that gives a broader gamut of hues with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a punch-hole on the screen that houses a selfie camera. At the back, it flaunts a large camera island with the Poco branding that holds a dual-camera system.



Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC based on the 6nm process. It has an eight-core SoC with Arm Cortex-A76 and Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores with a maximum frequency of 2.5GHz that is paired with the Mali G57 CPU.

The device has been launched in configurations of 4GB plus 64GB and 6GB plus 128GB. It uses the USF 2.2 storage and supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for extended storage needs. It also supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM. The device has a large 5,000mAh batter that supports 33W Pro fast charging with the company claiming a full recharge under the hour.

On the camera front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV. In addition, there is the 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, X-axis linear motor, IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual-speaker setup.



(Image credit: Poco)

In addition to the new launch, the company also unveiled a new colour variant of the flagship Poco F3, which will now be available in a new “Moonlight Silver” option. However, nothing else has changed on this device barring the new coat of paint