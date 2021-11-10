iPhone 13 might remain in short supply till February 2022

There’s hardly any product with technology at its core that has not been impacted by the ongoing chipset shortage – be it phones, tablets, cars, TVs, computers and more. While some brands claim to had smartly predicted the increase in demand, several brands including Apple are also reeling under the pressure of chipset crunch.

Reports reveal that despite being in huge demand, the iPhone 13 series that includes – iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – has been affected by the short supply.

Now a report by Digitimes suggests that while the semiconductor crunch is easing up thanks to suppliers increasing the production, iPhones might remain in short supply till February next.

Better planning helped Apple prepare for it

While the iPhone 13 series has in demand since the launch, discount offers during the festive sales and the drop in price of the iPhone 12 series have also resulted in a spike in demand.

Media reports suggest that Apple shipped over 50 million iPhones in the third quarter of the year and looking at this demand, the company has cut down the production of iPad by half to meet the growing demand of the iPhones.

Additionally, given the sheer size and cash that Apple carries, it has positioned itself slightly better than the competition. Reports suggest that the company has worked its way with TSMC, Apple’s leading chipset supplier, to reserve a production line exclusively for chipsets to be used in iPhones.

That said, even though the company has experienced increased demand, the supply bottleneck could result in a dip in sales numbers and while this isn't an ideal situation for any company, Apple has already predicted a $6 billion revenue drop.

Unlike most other brands, since Apple launches a limited number of variants of its iPhone in each iteration, the demand for these phones is constant throughout the year. This ideally means that the company has the best chance of recovering the losses in early 2022 once supplies are normalized.

Upcoming phone launches in India for November 2021: Specs, launch date, and

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!