Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: A new stylish mid-range 5G device launched in India

While Xiaomi launching a new smartphone isn’t something that you’ve heard for the first time, however, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is important as it is the first phone in India that carries Xiaomi branding which has just replaced Mi branding on phones.

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is essentially the Mi 11 Lite 4G but with improved internals, a brand-new name (mouthful of it, isn’t it) and next-gen 5G connectivity. The phone was recently announced for the global markets and has swiftly made its way to the Indian market right ahead of the start of the festive season.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Price in India and availability

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has been introduced in three different variants based on memory and storage capacities. The base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28999, respectively.

As a launch offer, the company is providing a bank discount of Rs. 2000 and an additional discount of Rs. 1500 - both available during the upcoming Diwali sales bringing the effective price of 6GB/128GB variant to Rs. 23,499 and 8GB/128GB to Rs. 25,499.

The phone comes in four colour options – Jazz blue, Tuscany Coral, Diamond Dazzle and Vinyl Black. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will start retailing from October 2 at midnight date on Amazon, Mi.com and other official partners.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G specs and features

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is expected to replace the 4G sibling Mi 11 Lite though the company had debunked this news as mere rumours. However, it will only end up confusing the end consumers as Xiaomi already has a phone with a similar name and features - Mi 11 Lite 5G in certain markets. This 5G version was launched alongside the Mi 11 Lite but wasn’t introduced in India.

Interestingly, Mi 11 Lite 5G is almost similar to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in terms of design and specs – barring some obvious tweaks though.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Coming back to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G – the phone comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ panel supporting a 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display and 90Hz refresh rate.

Weighing at 158 grams and just 6.8mm thick, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is one of the thinnest 5G phones in the country. It carries forward Xiaomi’s promise of offering lifestyle phones with a strong emphasis on design. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass and the phone is also splash-proof, says Xiaomi.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The company says that the phone supports 12 5G bands making it compatible with major 5G bands across the globe. Incidentally, this is the same chipset that powers competitive devices like the Realme GT Master Edition, the Galaxy A52s 5G and the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Talking about the optics, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel sensor for macro shots. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Powering the device is a 4,250 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and since it’s an affordable premium device, it will ship with a charging brick in the box. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers.

On the software side of things, the phone runs on Android 11 powered MIUI 12.5 and will get at least 3 software updates and 4 years of security updates. Xiaomi says that the phone will be bloatware and ad-free and will allow users to even delete pre-installed unwanted apps.

The phone comes with support for dual 5G connectivity, NFC, Bluetooth and WiFi for wireless connectivity.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 Price and availability

The new Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 has been priced at Rs. 1,999, however, during the festive sales it will be available for Rs. 1,799.

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 will be available to purchase on Amazon India along with Mi.com, Mi Homes and official channel partners starting October 3.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 - features

The new Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is a successor of the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 1c and supports both corded and cordless usage. The trimmer can be charged in 2 hours and offers 90 minutes of backup.

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is IPX7 certified for water resistance and comes with a travel bag and a Type C charging cable. It will be available in a single black colour option.

