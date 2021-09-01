Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India after launching it globally last month. The new mobile device is an upgrade over the previous version which is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G which was also introduced earlier this year.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G had its India price leaked ahead of the launch which seems to have been off by a factor of Rs 500. The device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos sound with its stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available in India in two variants, with the base variant featuring 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and priced at Rs 35,999. While the higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 37,499.

The smartphone is available for purchase on Samsung's own website, Amazon, and major retail outlets and is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours.

Offers on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G include HDFC Bank cards users eligible to avail a cashback of Rs 3,000. It also comes with an exchange offer of Rs 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G on the Galaxy A52 5G. It has options of either 6GB of RAM or 8GB or RAM on board. You also get 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a memory card up to 1TB.

In terms of the camera's the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a quad-lens setup on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 optical image stabilisation (OIS) lens along with a secondary 12MP ultrawide with two 5MP lenses for macro and depth. On the front it has a 32MP camera with f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a 4,500mAh-capacity battery, 25W fast charging, and IP67 water resistance (enough to survive 30 minutes at a depth of a meter or just over three feet) – that's all the same as the Galaxy A52 5G.

Along with 5G the device features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The device runs with OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.