Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to launch in India on September 29

Xiaomi had unveiled the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE globally yesterday evening – along with a couple of other flagship devices and tablets. Now the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it is bringing the phone to India on September 29.

The phone is essentially the Mi 11 Lite 4G in a new avatar but with a new name and comes with 5G connectivity. Even the “NE” in the name also means New Edition. The highlight of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is its slim form factor and weight – or rather lack of it.

To recall, the Mi 11 Lite 4G was recently introduced in June and we heard rumours that the phone may be discontinued to make way for the one with 5G connectivity. The company, however, denied the rumours stating that the 4G variant will not be discontinued even after the launch of the 5G variant.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specs and features

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is similar to the Mi 11 Lite 5G that was launched in global markets earlier this year. It comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother viewing experience.

It also comes with support for Dolby Vision. Under the hood, it has an Octa-Core Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the upcoming phone has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Powering the phone is a 4,250 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and since it’s an affordable premium device, it will ship with a charging brick in the box. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available in Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, Snowflake White, and Truffle Black colour options. The phone comes in three storage and memory variants including - 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB which are priced globally at EUR 349 (Rs. 30,200) and EUR 399 (Rs. 34,500) respectively. There is an 8GB+256GB variant as well, however, its retail price hasn’t been revealed as of now.

It is not clear if Xiaomi will introduce all the three storage variants in India and what will be the retail price. However, looking at the direct conversion, it seems that the phone could be pricier than the Mi 11 Lite 4G and could even compete with the far more superior sibling – Mi 11x.

