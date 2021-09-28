Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched: price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been finally launched in India after weeks of teasers on Amazon and social media channels. The Galaxy M52 5G is the successor to a popular mid-range phone from 2020, the Galaxy M51 .

In terms of improvements, the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a high refresh rate display, 5G powered Snapdragon processor, and a sleek design. While there are a few improvements, the Galaxy M52 5G doesn’t pack in a class-leading 7,000mAh battery like its predecessor and also you get one camera less compared to the Galaxy M51.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes in two configurations in India 一 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 26,999 and 8GB+128GB at Rs 28,999. After the initial sale period, the Galaxy M52 5G will cost Rs 29,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 31,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

The device is available in Blazing Black and Icy Blue color options. The first sale is scheduled on October 3 一 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. In terms of offers, you can get Rs 1,000 off with Amazon coupons and 10% cashback on HDFC bank cards. You also get 6 months free screen replacement and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

With this pricing, the Galaxy M52 5G will compete against the likes of OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, Mi 11X, iQoo Z5, and more in the sub Rs 30,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specs and features

(Image credit: Samsung)

With the Samsung Galaxy M52, the brand is trying to address the downsides we had on the Galaxy M51 . To start off with, the Galaxy M52 now comes with a high refresh rate display 一 you get a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display along with a 120Hz AMOLED Plus screen. The device weighs just 173 grams and measures 7.4mm thick 一 the Galaxy M51 weighs 213 grams and measures 9.5mm.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G offers vertical stripes on the back and comes in Black, Blue, and White color options. Further, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset clocked at 2.4GHz. The phone also comes with 11 5G band support 一 which Samsung is marketing aggressively.

In terms of RAM and storage, the device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with up to 4GB of Virtual RAM (RAM Plus). In the camera department, the Galaxy M52 5G brings a triple camera setup with a 64MP(f/1.8) main camera, a 12MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP(f/2.4) macro camera. There is also a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The device can shoot up to 4K videos, and up to 240fps slow-mo videos.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Battery 一 Huge setup down from the Galaxy M51

The Galaxy M51 was India’s first mainstream phone with a mammoth 7,000mAh battery and the device is still a champion in terms of battery life. Samsung took a huge step backward here with the Galaxy M52 as it packs in a 5,000mAh battery. Also, there is no improvements in the charging speed as well. You are getting 25W fast charging support.

Other features of the device include a single speaker, Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, single speaker, Samsung Knox security suite, Type-C port, and lastly, on the software side, the phone runs on Android 11 based on Samsung’s OneUI skin on top.