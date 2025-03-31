Snag the newest version of Samsung's budget phone for only $249.99

The budget-friendly phone market is serious business. With every phone manufacturer offering something, it can be difficult to know what to go for if you're looking for a balance between power and affordability. Well, I've just spotted that you can get the brand-new Galaxy A36 5G at Samsung right now for only $249.99 (was $399.99).

The price is made possible through a guaranteed $150 trade-in rebate available on several older Samsung handsets. And, if that wasn't enough, Samsung also includes either 50% off a Galaxy Fit3 smartwatch or Galaxy Buds FE earbuds. This is a deal not to be missed if you're looking for a new budget phone that won't cost a fortune.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A36 deal

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Samsung You can save up to $150 on the latest Samsung Galaxy A36 when you trade in an eligible device at the manufacturer's official store. To further sweeten the deal, you can also choose between 50% off a Galaxy Fit3 or Galaxy Buds FE as an extra. We've only gone hands-on with this phone but we liked the previous model as one of the best budget phones and expect more of the same with the latest version.

We haven't had a chance to review the Samsung A36, but we were fans of the previous model and expect good things from this updated version as a solid budget handset.

In terms of specs, first up is 'Awesome Intelligence', which promises to elevate your everyday life and make it easier to search, create, and interact with the world. Note that this is not Galaxy Intelligence, which offers a superior suite of AI features.

The phone also ships with a super-bright AMOLED display, which should be fine in almost all lighting conditions. Improved clarity and vibrancy will also help to set this phone apart from its predecessor.

If this deal isn't floating your boat, then we have plenty of other Samsung phone deals for you to check out. We also have a guide to all the best Samsung Galaxy phones or if you want to know the best smartphones around at the moment, we have our best phones guide.