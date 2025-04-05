Samsung just quietly posted its best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal ever, with a massive $1,300 discount up for grabs

If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 but have been waiting for a decent deal on an unlocked device, then today is your lucky day. Right now, the official Samsung Store is offering a $300 upfront discount and a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000.

You can combine both of these excellent savings for a device that costs just $599 if you hit that maximum trade rebate.

The upfront discount by itself doesn't bring the device to a new record-low price, but it's a nice little addition that's absolutely worth considering. Samsung usually offers either an upfront discount or a trade-in rebate exclusively, so it's great to be able to combine them.

And, if you do combine them, then the lowest possible price of $599 is in fact the record low for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6. Admittedly, that's still not cheap, but it's better than paying the $1,899 that this superb high-end foldable flagship still fetches at full MSRP.

Samsung's best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal yet

Looking for some info on the device? I'd highly recommend checking out our detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for a full run-down.

As a foldable phone, the Fold 6 arguably isn't for everyone – and that's OK, it's a high-end device with stunning displays and niche appeal.

If you're someone who loves screen real estate for tablet-like productivity tasks or watching content, then it's quite simply a great choice. If you're someone who just needs a quick device with good cameras, then you'll probably be better served by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For those looking for a more conventional device, I've rounded up a few more of this week's best cell phone deals below.

More of this week's best phone deals

