Samsung just quietly posted its best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal ever, with a massive $1,300 discount up for grabs
You can get this device for just $599 unlocked today
If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 but have been waiting for a decent deal on an unlocked device, then today is your lucky day. Right now, the official Samsung Store is offering a $300 upfront discount and a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000.
You can combine both of these excellent savings for a device that costs just $599 if you hit that maximum trade rebate.
The upfront discount by itself doesn't bring the device to a new record-low price, but it's a nice little addition that's absolutely worth considering. Samsung usually offers either an upfront discount or a trade-in rebate exclusively, so it's great to be able to combine them.
And, if you do combine them, then the lowest possible price of $599 is in fact the record low for an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6. Admittedly, that's still not cheap, but it's better than paying the $1,899 that this superb high-end foldable flagship still fetches at full MSRP.
Samsung's best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal yet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,300 off with a trade-in at Samsung
Samsung's current deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the best I've seen yet. Not only can you get a superb trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on an unlocked device, but the official site is also throwing in a $300 upfront discount. Even if you're not trading in, this is a pretty good option to get this admittedly pricey device at a discount.
Looking for some info on the device? I'd highly recommend checking out our detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for a full run-down.
As a foldable phone, the Fold 6 arguably isn't for everyone – and that's OK, it's a high-end device with stunning displays and niche appeal.
If you're someone who loves screen real estate for tablet-like productivity tasks or watching content, then it's quite simply a great choice. If you're someone who just needs a quick device with good cameras, then you'll probably be better served by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
For those looking for a more conventional device, I've rounded up a few more of this week's best cell phone deals below.
