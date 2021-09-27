iQoo Z5 5G launched in India: Price, specs, and sale date

iQoo has announced a new mid-range phone in India today, the iQoo Z5. The iQoo Z5 is the successor to the iQoo Z3 which was launched in India a few months back. Just like most brands from China, iQoo has also skipped the "4" and directly jumped to the iQoo 5 from iQoo 3.

The iQoo Z5 was announced in China last week and now, the phone is official in India as well. In China, the phone comes in three configurations while in India, we get two variants.

The new iQoo Z5 is powered by Snapdragon 778G, has a 120Hz display, and comes with 44W fast charging.

(Image credit: iQoo)

In India, the iQoo Z5 comes in two configurations 一 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 23,990 and Rs 26,990 respectively. In terms of launch offers, you get flat Rs 1,500 off with an HDFC card and Rs 1,500 with Amazon coupons. Other offers include 6 months free screen replacement and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

The phone will go on sale from October which also hap[pens to be the day the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts. The iQoo Z5 will come in Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space color options.

iQoo Z5 specs and features

The iQoo Z5 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz of refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also supports HDR 10 content and well as P3 color gamut.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also supports microSD card slot.

(Image credit: iQoo)

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z5 sports a three-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter. The camera app comes with features like night scene mode, dual-view mode, portrait mode, pro mode, time-lapse, slow-motion, and up to 4K video recording.

The iQoo Z5 runs off a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charge support 一 which is said to offer 50% battery in just 26 minutes. The phone also comes with features like 28837mm2 VC liquid-cooling system.

Other features include dual SIM, 5G, extended RAM up to 4GB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Android 11, and a 3.5mm audio port. The device also comes with a stereo speaker setup.