iQoo Z5 5G launched in China with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 778G

iQoo Z5 5G has been finally launched at an event in China and is set to launch in India on September 27. The new smartphone has been revealed to feature 120Hz display, Snapdragon 778G, 5,000mAh battery.

The iQoo Z5 comes with Blue Origin, Twilight Dawn, and Dream Space colour options and has been launched in three different variants that have different RAM and storage specifications.

iQoo Z5 5G: Price and availability

The iQoo Z5 has three variants in China with the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant priced at RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 21,660). The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant has been priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 23,941) and the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant at RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,222). It is going for pre-order in China from today and will go on first sale on September 28.

iQoo Z5 5G: Specs and features

The iQoo Z5 5G comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, a 120Hz of refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display also supports HDR10 and P3 color gamut.

On the inside the iQoo Z5 5G comes with the Snapdragon 778G chipset along with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage it also supports expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0 on top of it.

In terms of camera the Z5 comes with a triple rear-camera module with a 64MP main camera with an f/1.79 aperture. This is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It has features like night scene mode, dual-view mode, portrait mode, professional mode, time-lapse, up to 1080p slow-motion video shooting, and up to 4K video recording. On the front it comes with a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The iQOO Z5 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. According to the company the smartphone can charge up to 50% battery by charging it for 26 minutes. It also features a VC liquid-cooling system offers a total heat dissipation area of 28837mm2. It supports dual SIM, 5G, extended RAM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and a 3.5mm audio port. The iQOO Z5 5G has dimensions measuring 164.70 x 76.68 x 8.53mm and weighs 195 grams.