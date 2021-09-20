iQoo Z5 5G launch has been set for September 27

The iQoo Z5 has seen some leaks which revealed some of the specs that we would see on the smartphone. Previous leaks had mentioned that the smartphone would launch in China on September 23.

And now, the company has officially announced that the smartphone will be launching in India on September 27 at an event that will start at 12 noon. This was revealed on a teaser poster for the smartphone which also shows that it would come with a triple rear camera setup.

iQoo Z5: Expected specs

According to the official teaser on Weibo the iQoo Z5 is set to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Besides this leaks confirm that the device features a punch hole OLED display with 120hz refresh rate and 240hz touch sampling rate.

The display will also have HDR10 certification and will support DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device will come with stereo speakers and have Hi-res Audio for both wired and wireless connections. The screen on top of the display will also apparently be TUV Rheinland certified.

The teaser image also shows that the device will come with a triple camera setup on the back in a module that will place them vertically. The leaks had mentioned that the device could have a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back. The image also shows the volume rockers and what looks like a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor on the side panel.

The Pro variant was recently spotted on Google Play Console with the model number V2148A. According to the listing the smartphone could come with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and run Android 11 and have the same SoC as the iQoo Z5.

The iQoo Z5 Pro is also expected to have dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging.