Four 100W plus fast-charging phones may launch in India during early 2022

When it comes to smartphones with fast charging options, India appears to have few options to choose from. In fact, even the much-hyped iQoo 7 Legend, which boasted of 120W support in China, arrived on these shores with a middling 66W charging.

However, all of this could be set to change in 2022 when flagship devices from some of the top brands are slated to launch with 100W and more of fast-wired charging. A tweet from well-known tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that at least four such devices could arrive in the early part of 2022.

The tipster claims that at least four brands, viz., Oppo, Realme, Vivo and OnePlus could get smartphones with 100W plus fast-charging speeds. In addition, he also predicts that the new SuperVOOC technology could also be making its way into the country very soon.

What is SuperVOOC?

(Image credit: Oppo)

The voltage open loop multi-step constant-current charging (VOOC) is also known as Dash charge on Realme devices and Warp charge on OnePlus smartphones, and is a proprietary fast-charge technology owned by China's BBK Electronics.

Super VOOC is a successor of the VOOC 4.0 and is said to be included in the Oppo Find X2 Pro. There were some queries around the safety of this charging, but Oppo has assured users that it is so in this blog post.

As against the USB Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge technology that causes the voltage to spike during fast charging, VOOC uses a high current that is beyond the traditional USB charging. The VOOC flash charge circuit lowers the temperatures of the charging adapter and creates and interface to the phone, thus enhancing the speed of charging with adequate safety.

Here’s a first look at 125W Flash Charge technology in action. It can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. 🤯 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/EWtfGcsL4mJuly 15, 2020 See more

Though the tipster does not provide details of the devices that could boast 100W plus charging support, we can be assured that the Oppo Find X4, the Vivo X80 and the Realme GT2 Pro could be obvious options. There is also every likelihood that the OnePlus 10 Pro may come with a similar option.

Rumors of the OnePlus 10 series and Realme GT 2Pro testing out the fast charging options have come in off late. Of course, we need to wait a while to see whether the above mentioned devices would support fast-charging or a few other smartphones may appear in the early part of 2022.

That these devices are also testing the high-end Snapdragon 898 processors from Qualcomm is another reason to believe that fast-charging could well be coming. Of course, these models are slated to debut in China first before arriving in India. It just remains to be seen if the iQoo 7 Legend template continues or users in the country too will get the fast-charging options they've been waiting for.

