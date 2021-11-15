Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch date and key specifications leaked - here's what we know

Xiaomi’s Note 11 series was launched in China last month and there were rumours that this lineup of phones might be released in India soon, albeit with slightly different looks and a different chipset at its core. Now a new leak not only reveals the probable launch date but hints at the key specifications of the mid-range phone lineup.

Based on the info leaked by a tipster Ishan Aggarwal, 91Mobiles reports that the Chinese smartphone maker may launch the Redmi Note 11T in India on November 30. Going by how Xiaomi has launched the phones in the Note lineup in the past, we can expect other phones in this lineup to be unveiled in a scattered manner throughout the next year.

As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be a successor to the Redmi Note 10 5G catering to the set of consumers who prefer a value for money device and yet want to ensure that the phone is future proof.

Redmi Note 11T 5G key specifications (expected)

The Chinese launch of the Redmi Note 11 lineup includes the likes of Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and all the three variants are powered by a different MediaTek Dimensity chipset. While it was being reported that the global variants of this lineup may come with Qualcomm SoC’s owing to chipset crunch, Aggarwal hints otherwise.

The leak suggests that the Redmi Note 11T may still come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset at its core. The Redmi Note 11T is touted to sport a Dimensity 810 SoC from MediaTek compared to the Dimensity 700 Octa-core present in its predecessor and will bring 5G capabilities on a budget-friendly device.

The phone may be made available in multiple variants in terms of memory and storage combination and may have at max up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. While users would prefer a 256GB storage variant, however, Xiaomi prefers to offer extra storage on slightly higher-priced phones. Though we may still see the phone with 64GB inbuilt storage which hardly makes any sense in 2021/2022.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G may come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate making it ideal for a budget gaming phone too. In terms of optics, we may have at least a 50MP primary sensor coupled with an 8megapixel ultra-wide shooter. While on the front you may see a 16MP sensor donning the responsibilities of a selfie shooter.

The phone may come with a 5000 mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging. We haven’t yet heard anything on the expected price, however, with Xiaomi you can expect aggressive pricing for sure.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!