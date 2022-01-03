OnePlus RT, OnePlus Budz Z2 official teasers - India launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Rumors regarding the launch of OnePlus 9RT carrying a new moniker of OnePlus RT in India have been making the rounds for two months now. Having had an October launch in China, OnePlus India now shared two cryptic tweets via its official handle to suggest that the handset could be on its way alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2.

A report on MySmartPrice spotted these tweets and decoded them. For the record, the Chinese variant of the handset carries Android 12 out of the box. However, it is being said that the Indian variant will get Android 11 OS that will be upgradable to Android 12. Apart from that, leaks in the past suggested that the OnePlus Buds Z2 could launch in India at a retail price of Rs 4,999.

Get ready to play with silence. Coming soon! #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/matgaQJQGsJanuary 2, 2022 See more

OnePlus RT specifications

Get ready to decode greatness. Coming soon!#NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/kEtiDfAt3eJanuary 2, 2022 See more

We already have an idea of what will be offered in the OnePlus 9RT considering the specifications of the Chinese model. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.62-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the device has a Corning Gorilla Glass Protection along with 1080x2400 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, OnePlus RT has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Adreno 660 GPU. The smartphone packs 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Expectations are that the smartphone will have two RAM variants in India, including 8GB and 12GB RAM. These variants are supposed to be priced in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 44,000.

In terms of optics, the device rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the smartphone flaunts a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper for video calls and selfies.

The device draws power from a 4,500mAh battery that comes with 65W Warp Charge support. In addition, it has a USB Type-C charging port, 3.5mm jack and weigh around 198.5 grams. The dual stereo speaker setup of the device delivers high-quality audio output.