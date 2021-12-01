OnePlus RT India priced tipped ahead of the launch - and it's a deal

OnePlus is reportedly going to introduce one more phone before the end of the year. The OnePlus RT is expected to launch in India around December mid along with a pair of earbuds and is probably a rebranded OnePlus 9RT that debuted in China in October.

Like with any OnePlus device, even the OnePlus RT is subject to a lot of speculations and rumours and the latest addition to the list is around its pricing.

A report by TheMobileIndian suggests that the OnePlus RT is expected to be launched at a price of Rs. 39,999. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is expected to make way for the new arrival and is expected to start retailing at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999.

The publication also contradicts the popular theory which states that the OnePlus 9RT will get a new name in India. If TheMobileIndian is to be believed- the phone might launch as the OnePlus 9RT rather than the OnePlus RT.

Though we were able to recently spot Amazon’s entry of the OnePlus RT on Google, we will take this new theory with a pinch of salt for now.

The report further says that the phone may come in a couple of price and storage variants - 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. It also speculates that the cheaper variant might be difficult to buy - however, this has hardly been the case ever since OnePlus dumped the invite system.

Aggressive pricing will help OnePlus

Though the entire theory has a lot of discrepancies, however, what we agree to is that the OnePlus RT could be priced aggressively in India. In fact, if the above leak is indeed true, that the OnePlus RT could very well be one of the cheapest Snapdragon 888 devices in the country.

The Chinese smartphone maker in the past has replaced the regular flagship phone with the “T” variant without changing the pricing structure. Hence it is no surprise that the company might repeat this.

Aside, there are a lot of users who are slightly unhappy with the OnePlus and Oppo merger and they feel that the brand is losing its identity. An aggressively priced OnePlus RT could help the company cement its positioning in the market which otherwise has taken a hit due to several cases of the phone exploding in the recent past.

