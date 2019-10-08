The best earbuds 2019: The best in-ear headphones for any budget in India

In-ear headphones are a complicated category – some users find them to be relieving them while others don’t like something being placed right in their ears. However, they have their own benefits.

Light and compact enough for the gym without sacrificing on audio quality, in-ear headphones are suited for more or less every situation you can think of throwing at them – running, biking, hiking or simply walking around town.

Ideally, the best in-ear headphones (often referred to as earphones) should be ultra-comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, more so since they could stay in your ears for extended periods of time. After all, no one wants to end up with an expensive pair of in-ear cans only to realise that they are uncomfortable.

Newer models might be completely wire-free, but if battery life is a concern for you, you might want a pair of wired buds.

We're constantly reviewing new pairs of earphones, so we're always updating this list as we find better ones available.

Here are the top 10 best earbuds, ordered by audio performance-to-price ratio:

1. 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone

The best in-ear headphone to buy

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20 - 40,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99 dB at 1KHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Extremely good sound quality

Excellent build and design

Cheap remote quality

1More is known for offering great value for money with its products – the 1More Triple Driver in-ear headphones are no different. The three drivers produce impressive sound quality with deep bass that is hard to find in any other earphone.

1More also bundles nine sets of ear tips, thus ensuring a comfortable fit for all. The only concern could be the quality of the remote, but the sound and the rest of the build is excellent.

Read the full review: 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

2. Mi Neckband

One of the best sounding earbuds for the price

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 13.6g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 16 – 22,000Hz | Drivers: Micro Dynamic | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 100dB | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: N/A

Excellent build quality

Great value

Not sports oriented

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones in India, offering a neckband style pair of wireless earphones at extremely low prices. You get Bluetooth 5.0, dynamic bass and up to 8 hours of playback time at a price that is generally reserved for wired earphones.

If you are looking to get started with Bluetooth earphones, the Mi Neckband can be a good option. It is affordable, offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, dynamic bass and more without costing a lot.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2

Super affordable quality wireless audio

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 308g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 10mm | Driver type: Knowles Balanced Armature | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 14 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: N/A

Magnetic on/off switch

Wonderfully balanced sound

Strong wireless connection

Average battery life

OnePlus launched the successor to its first wireless earbuds earlier this year, alongside the OnePlus 7 Series. OnePlus has made some important hardware upgrades, especially in terms of battery life to improve the user experience on the Bullets Wireless 2.

The neck-bud design also offers better battery life and sturdiness when compared to truly wireless earbuds.

Read the full review: OnePlus Bullets Wireless

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony MDR-XB510AS

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 9g | Cable length: 1.2m | Frequency response: 20-20kHz | Drivers: 12mm | Driver type: Neodymium | Sensitivity: 111dB at 1kHz | Impedance: 16 Ohm | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: 10m (30ft.) | NFC: N/A

Sony is known for its high-quality accessories and products across a wide spectrum. The XB510AS bring that Sony quality along with an arc design to keep you motivated through your workout and running sessions.

The XB510AS offer punchy bass for moving, deep sound. They also carry IPx5/7 certification, so together with the arc design, you can carry them for your workouts without worrying about spoiling them.

(Image credit: JBL)

5. JBL E25BT

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: 16.5g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 8mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 16 ohms | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

If you are looking for a basic pair of wireless earphones that get out of your way and deliver a good sound experience without too much fuss, the JBL E25BT could be a good option.

Offering up to 8 hours of battery life and a neck clip to keep it in place, the JBL E25BT has an in-line mic and a set of controls that lets you switch between calls and music seamlessly.

6. Skullcandy Ink'd

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: 59 grams | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20 – 20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 85dB | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Skullcandy has been around for a long time now and its audio products stand out for their quality. The Ink’s is a pair standard neckband style of wireless earphones that works and gets out of your way.

The neckband style also lets Skullcandy offer better battery life and range, along with improved sturdiness. The Ink’d is good, affordable option if you are looking for something that works without too much fuss.

7. Beyerdynamic iDX 200 iE

Beyerdynamic's buds are some of the best for Apple devices

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 45g | Cable length: Up to 4 feet | Frequency response: 10 - 27,000Hz | Drivers: Neodymium | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 35 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Balanced sound

Titanium build

No Android support

There's no shortage of sub-Rs 13k headphones on the market, but the Beyerdynamic iDX 200 iE are one of the best ones out there.

Beyerdynamic iDX 200 iE offer great build quality, sound and design, making them one of the most well-rounded in-ear headphones out there in the market. No, they're not cheap, but again, you get what you pay for.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic iDX 200 iE

8. Klipsch Reference X6i

Audiophile sound on the go

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: 18 grams | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 10-19,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 110dB | Impedance: 50 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Extremely comfortable

Balanced, spacious sound

Lots of cable noise

Awkward carrying case

The Klipsch Reference X6i are a wonderful-sounding package. Their comfort, build quality, sound quality and features make it great value for the money, too.

Some issues like cable noise while you're on the move aside, if you're looking for balanced sounding in-ear headphones, we can wholeheartedly recommend the Klipsch Reference X6i.

Stated simply, they're supremely comfortable audiophile-level in-ear headphones for an affordable price.

Read the full review: Klipsch Reference X6i

9. Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear

Fully-featured and powerful in-ear headphones

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: 16g | Cable length: 4.2 feet | Frequency response: 15-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 118 dB SPL | Impedance: 18 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Affordable

Stellar sound

Different model for each mobile OS

The Sennheiser Momentum in-ear earphones don’t just look great, they also offer killer sound quality. They are lightweight and play well with Android and iOS devices alike.

These are the among the best deals in the headphones market as it stands today. Enjoy powerful bass, detailed vocal projection and great sound stage that Sennheiser is known for.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear

10. 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

More expensive than the Triple Drivers, but more powerful too

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 18.5 g | Cable length: 1.25 m | Frequency response: 20 - 40,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99 dB at 1KHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Balanced sound

Excellent build quality

Not good as the predecessor

If the triple-driver earphones from 1More don’t do it for you, you will want to give these quad-driver earphones a shot. They come with four drivers integrated into an aluminium shell, which delivers amazing sound and comfort to its users.

Just like its younger sibling, the 1MORE Quad Driver comes with nine sets of ear tips and is compatible with both iOS and Android.

The earphones may sound costly to some, but if you are looking for a great build and balanced audio quality, then they are worth every extra penny.

Read the full review: 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

