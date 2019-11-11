Best wireless earbuds: the best Bluetooth earbuds and earphones in 2019

Wireless earbuds are one of the best ways to listen to your music on the go, whether your commuting, heading to the gym, or relaxing poolside on a sunny day the right pair of earphones will stay put and bring you quality sound.

You'd be forgiven for thinking wireless earbuds aren't as good as the best headphones – that's because a few short years ago, Bluetooth wasn't the best way listen to your favorite music.

Back in the day, Bluetooth earphones didn't sound as good as their wired counterparts, suffered connectivity issues and became known for having short battery lives.

Luckily, times have changed. Thanks to improvements in wireless transmission standards, such as aptX and innovations in battery technology, Bluetooth earbuds are quickly becoming the most popular way to listen to music, and many of the best earbuds feature wireless connectivity.

When it comes to wireless earphones the big question is: which brands have emerged as the best when it comes to big Bluetooth improvements and the future of audio innovation?

Audio companies like Jaybird, Plantronics, Nuforce, RHA and Jabra all are great options, as they've all committed a great deal deal of time and money to improving audio quality without sacrificing battery life – and there are some good options from big players like Sony, Apple and Bose, too.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

It's no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to find fantastic wireless headphone deals. Usually you'll find that mid-range brands like Optoma and Jaybird get the biggest discounts at retailers like Amazon, but it's worth bearing in mind that Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser have all recently released new models – and that means older models could be discounted.



Wireless vs true wireless

Wireless vs true wireless: what's the difference?

Wireless earbuds – the focus of this guide – have existed for a while now, basically since Bluetooth was invented. Though battery-powered and not physically connected to your phone, they have a cord connecting both buds – and sometimes a band around the neck too.

True wireless earbuds have no cord whatsoever. While wireless allows us to wear headphones a few feet away from our music players, True Wireless cuts the cord between the earbuds, giving us true freedom. If you're looking to go full wireless, we also have a round-up of the best true wireless headphones , but you'll find some of our top picks here, too.

Wireless headphones are traditional over-ear or on-ear headphones without the wire – the two earcups are connected by a headband. Check out the best wireless headphones for more.

Read on for our top wireless Bluetooth earbuds picks.

Best wireless earbuds, at a glance:

Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 RHA MA390 Wireless Sennheiser CX Sport OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Jaybird Tarah Pro Jaybird X4 Beats X Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones Bose QuietControl 30 Beats Powerbeats 3

... and these are our true wireless picks:

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Lypertek Tevi Klipsch T5 True Wireless RHA TrueConnect Jabra Elite 65t Apple AirPods Pro Beats Powerbeats Pro Sennheiser Momentum Wireless B&O Beoplay E8 Wireless Earphones

Our top picks

What are the best wireless earbuds?

(Image credit: Optoma)

1. Optoma NuForce BE Sport4

Practically flawless wireless earbuds

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: 15 gram | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Drivers: 6 mm | Driver type: dynamic | Sensitivity: 92 dB +/-3 dB at 1 kHz | Impedance: 32 Ohm | Battery life: 10 hours | wireless range: 10 m (33ft) | NFC: No

Impressive audio

Customized eartips

Practical design

Not suited to one-ear listening

The NuForce BE Sport4 wireless earbuds are that rare find: earbuds that are good for basically all situations, whether you're looking to take them out on a run or just wear them around town. They're ideal for exercise, although any urbanite will also find their lightweight functionality and impressive sound isolation highly appealing. If you want proof that wireless headphones can now compete with the best of them, look no further.

Read the full review: Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 review

(Image credit: RHA)

2. RHA MA390 Wireless

Great sound quality and wireless functionality at an unbeatable price

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: 39 grams | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 12 hours | wireless range: 50 m (150ft) | NFC: No

Excellent build quality

Dynamic sound

Great value

Not ideal for exercise

While they're not the kind of earbuds you'd want to bring with you to the gym, the RHA MA390 Wireless are the perfect companion for anyone looking for a home listening pair of wireless earbuds. The headphones are built extremely well, have a fun sound signature, and come at an affordable price.

Its main rival, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, are also excellent, however we give the nod to the RHA MA390 for its more dynamic sound and better build quality.

Read the full review: RHA MA390 Wireless review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

3. Sennheiser CX Sport wireless earphones

No fuss buds with fantastic audio

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 15g | Frequency response: 17Hz - 21kHz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 112 dB | Impedance: 28 Ohm | Battery life: 6 hours | wireless range: 50 m (150ft) | NFC: No

Fantastic audio quality

Sports-friendly design

Not the cheapest option

Mids could be richer

If the most important aspect of wireless earphones for you is the audio quality, these wireless earbuds from Sennheiser could be a fantastic choice.

With a lively, bass-heavy presentation, and a comfortable fit, the Sennheiser CX Sport wireless earphones can really bolster your workout through sound quality alone.

They have a battery life of six hours, which means they'll last you all day, whether you're wearing them on your commute or taking them out for a jog.

Read the full review: Sennheiser CX Sport Wireless earphones review

(Image credit: OnePlus)

4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2

Amazing wireless earphones for the price

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: 13 gram | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Drivers: 6 mm | Driver type: dynamic | Sensitivity: 96 dB +/-3 dB at 1 kHz | Impedance: 16 Ohms | Battery life: 8 hours | wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Magnetic on/off switch

Lively sound

Strong wireless connection

Terrible carrying case

Fiddly inline remote

OnePlus is most known for its “flagship killer” phones like the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro,, but the company also makes headphones – the best example of which are the company’s excellent Bullets Wireless 2, which offer an incredible value in the neck-bud headphone category.

In terms of audio quality, they boast a lively sonic presentation and an accurate-feeling soundstage, although bass-heads may want to look elsewhere for headphones that pack a bassier punch.

They're comfortable to wear too, but it's just a shame that they don't have a waterproof rating and the inline remote is so fiddly, because otherwise they could make a decent pair of running headphones.

They may be $30 more expensive than their predecessors, but the improved battery life and sound quality makes up for that; it also makes it worth upgrading if you have the originals and are due a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Read the full review: OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 review

(Image credit: Jaybird)

5. Jaybird Tarah Pro

Well-crafted wireless earbuds for endurance athletes

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: 18 grams | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Drivers: 6 mm | Driver type: dynamic | Sensitivity: 95 dB +/-3 dB at 1 kHz | Impedance: 16 Ohms | Battery life: 8 hours | wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Excellent adaptable sound

Durable and compact design

Proprietary charging dock

Fiddly eartips

The Jaybird Tarah Pro headphones are wireless sport headphones for the endurance runners, athletes and fitness nuts out there. With a neck cable to keep the earbuds together, they aren’t quite ‘true wireless’, but will be practical for those concerned about dropping and losing a costly earbud in the heat of a race or training session.

As the first in Jaybird’s new ‘Pro’ range of earbuds and aimed at offering higher quality audio and materials, the Tarah Pro will suit anyone not willing to sacrifice audio quality in harsher outdoor conditions or indoor workouts and who don't mind spending a bit more to get a premium product.

Read the full review: Jaybird Tarah Pro review

(Image credit: Jaybird)

6. Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Compact comfort, good quality, competitive price

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 14.7g | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Drivers: 6 mm | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 99 dB +/-3 dB at 1 kHz | Impedance: 16 Ohms | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 10m / 33ft | NFC: No

Excellent adaptable sound

Durable and compact design

Proprietary charging dock

Button lag

Now committed to a yearly refresh of the popular mid-range model, the Jaybird X4 manage to outdo both the previous Jaybird X2 and Jaybird X3 wireless Bluetooth earphones, with an upgraded IPX7 water-resistance rating. Whether you're sweating buckets or running doggedly through the rain, the X4 will be able to cope with it.

The Jaybird X4s also manage to keep the series' surprisingly good sound. These earphones are certainly fitness first, but that doesn't mean the other things people look for in a pair of earphones – you know, like music – have fallen by the wayside.

Jaybird's excellent app also provides easy EQ customization as well as the ability to make your own sound profile, with various ear tip sizes to boot. A great all round choice for runner who don't want to skimp on sound – or be wary of the weather.

Alternatively if you're after an even more premium experience, the Jaybird Tarah Pro earbuds offer higher-quality audio and materials for a somewhat higher $159 £139 / AU$229 price tag.

Although we're still big fans of the Jaybird X4 headphones, take a look at the Jaybird Vista true headphones further down the list – they're our top pick if you're in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Read the full review: Jaybird X4 review

Image Credit: Beats (Image credit: Beats)

7. Beats X

Good-sounding wireless earbuds that can charge in five minutes

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 8 hours | wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Balanced sound signature

Quick Charge feature

Relatively expensive

Lacking in clarity

Beats haven't always gotten the best rap when it comes to audio performance, but the Beats X is trying to set the record straight. The Beats X hence make up for their slightly bassy, confined sound with a rock solid connection and a pairing process that, on iOS devices at least, is as painless as it's possible to be.

If you’re shopping for a no-fuss pair of earbuds that charge in 5 minutes, work well with iOS and don’t mind spending a little extra money on them, the Beats X are for you.

Read the full review: Beats X review

8. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

Big sound and simple setup

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 22g | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 6 hours | Wireless range: 10m (33ft) | NFC: Yes

Comfortable and secure

Optional heart rate monitor

Battery life could be better

Heart rate monitor version is pricey

With the unmistakable sound signature of the audio heavyweight, these lightweight earbuds feature a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the StayHear+ tips.

The Bose Connect app also allows music sharing with more than one pair of earbuds, ideal if you’re out and about with a friend (and we love that they name which device is connected, something that's great if you're carrying around a phone, media player and tablet).

The SoundSport range comes in two flavors. For an extra $50 you can pick up the Pulse edition which features a built-in heart rate monitor, which is ideal for runners.

After true wireless earbuds instead? Read our Bose SoundSport Free review

(Image credit: Bose)

9. Bose QuietControl 30

In-ear noise-cancelling as good as any from over-ear cans

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: 28 grams | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 10 hours | wireless range: 10m (33ft) | NFC: No

Stellar noise cancellation

Long-lasting battery

Very, very expensive

Sound isn’t great for its price

Life is full of compromises, and it's no different with the Bose QuietControl 30. On the positive side you get a level of noise cancellation that comes close to what's offered by the brand's over-ear headphones, but the concession here is on sound fidelity, which just isn’t on the same level as that of other in-ear or over-ear headphones we’ve tested.

There's also that neckband which adds an unfortunate level of bulk to what should otherwise be a slimline pair of headphones.

Read the full review: Bose QuietControl 30 review

(Image credit: Beats)

10. Beats PowerBeats 3

Fitness-focussed in-ears get the W1 treatment

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 29g | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 10mm | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 96 dB | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 12 hours | Wireless range: 10m (33ft) | NFC: No

Great battery life

Good wireless range

Fit could be better

High price

The PowerBeats 3 running headphones are yet another pair of Beats headphones that aim to keep your tunes pumping all day long.

They may come with the high price that is a signature of the Beats and Apple brands, but they offer a lot, especially for Apple iPhone users.

With a 12-hour battery life and a quick charge function that can add an hour of battery life in a few minutes, the PowerBeats 3 should rarely run out of juice in the middle of your commute, or your workout. They’re also ready for all the sweat from your brow, and can even handle a run in the rain.

While they may not top some of the other wireless headphones on this list for features, the PowerBeats 3 headphones will truly shine for major Apple lovers. They feature Apple’s W1 chip, which makes the Bluetooth pairing process with multiple iCloud-linked devices incredibly easy in addition to boosting wireless range.

Read the full review: Beats PowerBeats 3 review

Or, cut the cord with these true wireless models

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds

Noise-cancelling true wireless headphones that made our dreams come true

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 70g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 6 hours | Battery life (charging case): 18 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes

Efficient noise-cancellation

Inconspicuous looks

Great fun to listen too

No volume control on earbuds

Not suitable for sports

Considering it's still rare to get noise-cancellation in wired earbuds at all, the fact that Sony has managed to pack it into a pair that are not only wireless, but true wireless is very impressive indeed.

The Sony WF-1000X manage to offer a level of noise-cancellation that's very good for a pair of earbuds – it won't offer the same isolation as a pair of over-ear cans, but if you're after a sleek form factor then the compromise is well worth it.

There may be a few minor problems with these wireless earbuds, but we think Sony has knocked the ball out of the park with the WF-1000XM3; not only are these hands down the best-looking True Wireless headphones out there, but they combine serious noise cancelling tech with fist-pumping musicality.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3 review

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

2. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

Mind-blowing sound without the wires

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 9.2g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 5.8mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: 9.8dB | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 9 hours | Battery life (charging case): 36 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes

Outstanding audio quality

Good value for money

Comfortable design

Control buttons can be annoying to use

No noise cancelation

Cambridge Audio is known for its high-end audio equipment, but until now, hasn’t ventured into the world of true wireless earbuds. Enter the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s: with an outstanding 45 hours of battery life, they combine the brand’s award-winning engineering with the convenience of truly wireless listening.

For a pair of true wireless earbuds, the sound quality offered by the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s is sensational. In fact, it rivals some of the best over-ear headphones, which is all but unheard of for buds of this size.

They may not have the noise cancelation technology offered by the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds, but they are $100 (around £80) cheaper – and have a superior battery life.

They certainly outperform the Apple AirPods, in all respects apart from the lack of wireless charging case. This is a small price to pay for that exceptional audio quality, though, and we think they represent much better value for money, too.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 review

(Image credit: Lypertek)

3. Lypertek Tevi

Incredible, affordable buds

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Graphene | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 10 hours | Battery life (charging case): 70 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Incredible value

Neutral audiophile-like sound

Great battery life

Design is a bit plain

You may not have heard of up-and-coming audio brand Lypertek yet, but expect to hear a lot from it soon – its Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds are among the best we’ve tried, especially given the low price tag.

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, it ticks every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget buds. The Lypertek Tevi, surprisingly, might just blow you away, punching well above their weight and rivaling buds from some of the biggest audio brands on the planet.

Consider us pleasantly surprised.

Read the full review: Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds review

(Image credit: Klipsch)

4. Klipsch T5 True Wireless

Audiophiles will love the Klipsch T5’s sound and build quality

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 8 hours | Battery life (charging case): 24 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Incredible build quality

Warm, detailed sound

Excellent battery life

Deep fit may be uncomfortable

With their stellar sound and build quality, long-lasting battery life and what may be one of the coolest cases we've ever seen, we'd argue that the Klipsch T5s are of the best models on the market right now..

Of course, you're buying a Klipsch product because it features the signature Klipsch sound, which is warm, detailed, and never harsh. Acoustic music is lush and detailed, and the detail extends to the highs as well, allowing the headphones to sing in the higher registers without ever being sibilant.

Battery life is rated at 8 hours per charge with the case giving an additional 24 hours – that means these true wireless in-ear headphones will last you for a long haul flight, no problem.

Read the full review: Klipsch T5 True Wireless review

(Image credit: RHA)

5. RHA TrueConnect

One of the best true wireless earbuds in terms of sound quality

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: 13 grams | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 25 hours (with case) | wireless range: 10m (33ft) | NFC: N/A

Balanced, detailed sound

Excellent build quality

Reliable connection

Mushy buttons

No app to tailor sound

Although the TrueConnect is RHA's first true wireless headphone, the company showed they did their research and development by making it one of the best true wireless headphones on the market today. The combination of sound quality, battery life, and wireless reliability means these are a pair of headphones you can rely on everyday.

The Jabra Elite 65t set the standard for what true wireless headphones should be and, regardless of what RHA has done here with the TrueConnect, they’re still great headphones. Compared to the RHA TrueConnect, the Jabra has more features with its useful ambient noise mode to help with situational awareness and an app that lets you tailor sound.

The RHA doesn’t have either of those features but we didn’t miss them, thanks to better sound quality and wireless reliability. The RHA also feels more like a premium product than the all-plastic Jabra.

All said, if you’re shopping for a pair of true wireless headphones, the $170 (£150, about AU$265) RHA TrueConnect should be at the very top of your list.

Read the full review: RHA TrueConnect review

(Image credit: Jabra)

6. Jabra Elite 65t

The Jabra Elite 65t are a very close second-place

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 25 hours (with case) | wireless range: 8m (24ft) | NFC: N/A

Excellent battery life

Balanced sound quality

Limited eartip selection

Limited water resistance

If you want a pair of high quality truly wireless earbuds that aren’t the Apple AirPods , then the Jabra Elite 65t should be at the top of your list.

After spending over a month with them, we came away impressed with the well-rounded package that Jabra managed to create: The earbuds offer a subtle, mature look and a reliable wireless connection, which isn’t always the case with truly wireless earbuds. Plus, they sound great compared to the competition.

If you want an alternative for the RHA TrueConnect, go for the Elite 65t.

Read the full review: Jabra Elite 65t review

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple AirPods Pro

The perfect earbuds... for Apple fans

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 5.4g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): Up to 5 hours | Battery life (charging case): 24 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes

Good noise cancellation

Better fit than AirPods (2019)

Good for tracking hearing health

More expensive than better rivals

USB-C charging cable in box

Can get loose during workouts

Apple has launched its new true wireless earbuds, bringing active noise cancellation, a (finally) much better fit, and an improved design, in a bid to lure more iPhone users into the true wireless fold.

However, at $249 / £249 / AU$399, they’re pretty pricey too, and as such can’t be called the very best wireless headphones out there.

That said, if you’re an iPhone user looking for some well-fitting earbuds with strong sound quality, you could do a lot worse than the new AirPods - the redesign means they’re far less likely to fall out, and the additional microphones provide strong noise-canceling (particularly when commuting), as well as a useful Transparency mode, which really does let the outside world in.

The sound quality of the AirPods Pro has certainly improved since the previous iteration – there’s a notable emphasis on vocals and bass, meaning these earbuds are better for pop fans than those that enjoy a more natural presentation that lends itself to classical music or more orchestral sounds.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro review

(Image credit: Beats)

8. Beats PowerBeats Pro

Impressive-fitting workout ‘buds from Beats

Acoustic design: closed | Weight: N/A | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 25 hours (with case) | wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Easy pairing with iOS

Immaculate fit

Enjoyable sound

Case is fairly bulky

Limited noise isolation

The new PowerBeats Pro true wireless Beats headphones aren't exactly the earbuds analysts have been predicting, sure, but they are something special – they’re supremely comfortable, sound decent and seem to never, ever fall out.

That said, they are – in our opinion – Apple’s best true wireless earbuds to date thanks to small additions like the pressure-reducing micro-laser barometric venting hole, their longer battery life and their superior sound quality. If we had to choose between wearing these and the AirPods around the house or office, these are what we’d wear.

Read the full review: Beats PowerBeats Pro review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Great sound and style

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 72.6g | Frequency response: 5-21,000Hz | Drivers: 7mm | Driver type: Beryllium | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 4 hours | Battery life (charging case): 12 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Strong full-range sound

Stylish design

Case comes with two full charges

Imprecise volume control

Could be more comfortable

Sennheiser enters the race with its Momentum True Wireless earbuds. An extension of its reputable Momentum range, these cordless buds offer Sennheiser's trademark high-fidelity audio in a gorgeously sleek package.

You only get four hours of charge in the earbuds, but the carry case will be able to charge them two times over on top of that, giving you 12 hours in total when on the go.

The main thing holding these back is the price: at £259 / $299 (about AU$400) they're almost double the cost of the Apple AirPods. You do get a range of touch-based controls to stop you reaching for your phone every time you want to skip or pause a track, but the act of prodding things in your ear could be more comfortable – while the volume control is oddly imprecise.

Overall though, Sennheiser's first true wireless earbuds combine style and sound like few others.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review

(Image credit: Samsung)

10. Samsung Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Buds offer easy connectivity, a comfortable fit, and a warm, bassy sound

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.2 oz (Case weighs 1.4 oz) | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 13 hours (with case) | wireless range: 10m (33ft) | NFC: Yes

Comfortable, secure fit

Stylish design

Easy to pair and use

Ambient sound can be irritating

Touch controls not always accurate

It feels as though Samsung has finally got it right with the Galaxy Buds, and they represent serious competition for the Apple AirPods in terms of design, sound, and ease of use. We loved the pearlescent effect on the buds outer housing and the sleek design of the case, and we found they felt comfortable and secure.

The sound quality offered by these true wireless buds is also very good indeed, with deep bass, and a wide open soundstage. The downside here is that other features that are available on the app like ambient noise and the equalizer presets are useful to have, but didn’t always work as effectively as we hoped. Worse, these features are also pretty much out of bounds for iOS users, as you can only download the app on devices running Android 5.0 or later.

That said, if you have a Samsung phone, the Galaxy Buds are a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds, with a few quality-of-life features that make them stand up confidently the competition. If not, you may miss out on these additional features but the high sound quality, comfortable fit, and attractive design means that these buds could be a smart purchase, even for the iOS crowd.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Buds review

Wireless earbud deals