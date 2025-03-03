Xiaomi unveils first earbuds with Wi-Fi, delivering hi-res audio up to 4.2Mbps

Xiaomi's new earbuds promise exceptional audio – if you've got the right source device

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro
(Image credit: Xiaomi)
  • Lossless audio over Wi-Fi without ruining battery life
  • Very limited phone compatibility and definitely no iPhones
  • £159 / £189 (about $200 / $240)

Xiaomi's new Buds 5 Pro have launched in Europe and are available in two flavors, the standard Buds 5 Pro and the Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi. Both models have a very impressive specification, but the Wi-Fi ones are particularly impressive: they're capable of delivering lossless audio at up to 4.2Mbps over their Wi-Fi connection. That's way beyond anything the best Bluetooth headphones can deliver.

The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi have Qualcomm's S7 Pro chip and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, which supports audio at up to 96kHz/24-bit. However there's a caveat: it'll only work with certain smartphones. Xiaomi says it'll post a list of compatible devices on its website imminently. Right now the only supported phones are the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro being worn by a model

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro and Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi: features and pricing

The Buds 5 Pro are based around 11mm dynamic drivers with a PZT tweeter and planar driver, and they support aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. Bluetooth is 5.4 and the built-in ANC is capable of removing noise up to 55dB. The buds also offer AI features including real-time translation.

Surprisingly, the Wi-Fi models have even better battery life than the Bluetooth-only ones: ten hours compared to eight, with a total of 40 hours via the charging case.

The Buds Pro 5 are £159.99 (about $200 or AU$325) and you can have them in white or gray; the Buds Pro 5 Wi-Fi are £189.99 (around $240 or AU$385).

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

