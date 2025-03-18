Nothing’s next-gen CMF cheap earbuds slated to arrive within the month, but don’t expect hi-res audio support

Nothing 'headphones/earphones' spotted in Japan Audio Society certification

The model (no. B170) is listed with a date of '2025/03'

JAS codeveloped the Hi-Res Audio standard, but Nothing's buds won't have it

Another day, another hint that Nothing's next cheaper CMF spinoff earbuds could launch at any minute – but we can now expect a launch this month and without any Hi-Res audio credentials.

In case you missed it, Nothing's still-unreleased CMF Buds 2 Plus were spotted in an FCC filing in February, alongside the image you see above. We also got some key specifications, including Bluetooth LE support for connectivity, a 460mAh battery, and the return of the rotary dial in the corner of the case for volume and track-handling – as we spoke about at length in our CMF Buds Pro 2 review.

At the time, we assumed the new cheap Nothing buds would land alongside the then-unconfirmed Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro as a set of earbuds to bundle with the new phone. On March 4, the phones arrived, but the CMF Buds 2 Plus never showed.

So what does this new listing on the Japan Audio Society website tell us? Chiefly, a date of "2025/03". Although the listing doesn't expressly confirm that the date pertains to the launch (and not just the publishing of the certification) other Nothing products listed below it supply a date that corresponds to the actual launch of the product; model numbers relating to the Nothing Ear (a) and Nothing Ear are listed with a "2024/04" date – which is when they both launched.

It makes sense: the CMF By Nothing Buds (which the Buds 2 Plus will supersede) launched in March 2024 precisely a year ago, and I don't need to tell you about the fast-moving pace of phone iterations and their portable audio accessories.

CMF Buds 2 Plus: it's a no for hi-res audio – and for the money, we expected that

Although we can't tell how good the Buds 2 Plus will sound from the new JAS filing (or exactly when they'll launch this month), we can tell a little bit more about the Bluetooth audio credentials. That's because the Japan Audio Society helped establish the Hi-Res Audio standard alongside Sony in 2014, developing the logo you'll see on Hi-Res Audio Certified products.

At the top of its listings, the JAS writes: "The '(+HRAW)' in the category column means the product has conformed to 'Hi-Resolution Audio' standard and 'Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless' standard".

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Three Nothing products in the Society's most recent listings have been given an +HRAW suffix, including the Nothing Ear (a), Nothing Ear, and April 2023-issue Nothing Ear 2 – but not the new B170. So, we can safely assume that you won't be getting LDAC or hi-res audio support playback up to 1 Mbps (or frequencies up to 24bit/192 kHz) with these cheap incoming CMF by Nothing buds.

Honestly, it's a tad churlish to expect hi-res support given the aggressive price tags Nothing's CMF subsidiary has come with to date. The CMF Buds Pro 2's asking fee was just $59 / £59 / AU$99 at launch in July 2024.

How much can we expect the non-Pro CMF Buds 2 Plus to cost? We can't say for sure, but I wouldn't be too surprised to see a sub-$50 / £50 price point.