New cheap earbuds alert! CMF by Nothing's upgraded new wireless buds get FCC certified, and might appear with the Nothing Phone 3(a)
Nothing's new affordable earbuds seem to be ready to roll
- CMF Buds 2 Plus appear in FCC filing, suggesting a launch very soon
- Similar design and case to the CMF Buds Pro 2
- Nothing will hold an event on March 4, 2025
Nothing's CMF sub-brand makes very compelling and affordable earbuds such as the CMF By Nothing Buds, which deliver a lot of features for not a lot of money. And now it looks like a new version for 2025, the CMF Buds 2 Plus, is getting ready for launch.
As MySmartPrice reports, the CMF Buds 2 Plus true wireless earbuds have cleared FCC certification in the US, something that tends to happen just before a product launch. And the filings reveal some of the key specifications of the latest CMF earbuds.
CMF Buds 2 Plus: what we know so far
Visually the Buds 2 Plus don't look significantly different to the Buds Pro 2, with a square, round-cornered case and a dial in the corner that looks likely to enable you to adjust the volume and play or pause tracks, like the one on the Buds 2 Pro case (which alas, sounds much cooler than it proved in practise).
The buds themselves are short-stem designs, again rather like the Buds Pro 2.
The FCC filing shows that the case has a 460mAh battery and each bud gets 53mAh, and it details the inclusion of Bluetooth Classic for audio streaming and Bluetooth Low Energy for connectivity.
What we can't tell from the FCC filing is how they sound, and that's the big drawback of the current Buds Pro 2: in our CMF Buds Pro 2 review we noted that while the price was extremely attractive the sound was perhaps a little bass-heavy at the expense of airiness and detail.
It's possible that we might see the new Buds as soon as March 4th. That's when Nothing is launching the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, although the firm may choose not to share the spotlight with its affordable earbuds. But whenever they do launch, the specification looks solid and you can be sure they'll be priced aggressively – the Buds Pro 2 cost just $59 / £59 / AU$99, and these may be even cheaper.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Having trouble charging your Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro? You're not alone
Want noise-cancelling earbuds ready for 2025 travel? Here are the 4 best we’ve tested for all budgets