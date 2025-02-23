New video leak may have revealed the full Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro design

A successor to the Nothing Phone 2a is on the way

A new Nothing phone leak appears in video form

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro are shown

An official unveiling is set for March 4

Nothing has already confirmed that its next smartphones will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 4, but if you can't wait that long, new promo videos showing off the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro have leaked online.

These videos come from well-known leaker @MysteryLupin, and reveal the standard and the pro models coming our way. As well as a good look at the aesthetics of each handset, there's also some information about the software features on board.

The Nothing Phone 3a video mentions an "advanced new camera system" – comprising a 50MP + 50MP + 8MP triple-lens setup on the back, with 2x optical zoom – and it seems there's going to be plenty here that appeals to serious mobile photographers.

As for the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, the same 50MP + 50MP + 8MP megapixel rating is mentioned for the triple-lens rear camera, but this time there's a periscope zoom lens so the optical zoom capabilities go up to 3x.

Spaces and screens

Away from the camera setup, both phones feature what's called a "second memory", apparently accessed via a new button on the side. It looks like this involves a variety of AI-powered searching, collating, and note taking.

There's a new Essential Space feature showcased in Nothing OS 3, which looks like a notes app and "organizes content and generates action points". Voice notes, to do lists, and more can all be combined in the same interface, it seems like.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is mentioned as the processor powering both the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro, and we know from previous leaks that there's not going to be a huge difference between these handsets when it comes to key specs.

Both phones feature what Nothing calls "our biggest and brightest screen", as per the videos, with a 6.77-inch size, 3000-nit peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. In just a week and a bit, all of these details should be made official.