Move over the S20 FE: the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is down to Rs 49,999

The Flipkart Big Billion days sale and Amazon Great India Festival sale are scheduled to take off later this week. As always, both the e-commerce players have already started teasing deals and discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones . Among the bunch of deals available on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is truly a blockbuster deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus which was launched back in February for Rs 77,999 will be available at its lowest price during the sale. The Galaxy S20 Plus will go on sale during the sale for Rs 49,999 which is really good for a quality flagship device with excellent display and camera setup. On top of that, you can also avail a 10% instant discount if you own a SBI card which will bring the price even down. You can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offer on the same as well.

Flipkart has also introduced a new offer called “Flipkart smart upgrade” wherein you will have to pay 70% during your purchase(Rs 34,999) and then after one year of purchase, you can either pay the remaining amount (Rs 15,000) and keep the device or exchange the device for a new phone on Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus pricing is the same as the newly launched Galaxy S20 FE , which is a teardown version of the flagship with some compromises. With Galaxy S20 Plus down to Rs 49,999, it doesn’t make much sense to look at the Galaxy S20 FE as you are getting a battery camera setup, a battery display, better build, and a fast charge in-box charger.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus specs

(Image credit: Future)

With the Galaxy S20 Plus, you are looking at a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is powered by Exynos 990 chipset. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with microSD card support.

For optics, you get a quad-camera setup onboard with a12MP(f/1.8, OIS) primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 64MP(f/2.0, OIS) telephoto which can put up 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. And, there is also a VGD depth camera. You can also shoot up to 8K videos at 24fps on the device. To the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter which is housed in the punch-hole cut-out.

Powering the Galaxy S20 Plus is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired Type-C fast charging, fast wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support. On the software front, the device runs on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 and will be soon getting the Android 11 update with OneUI 3.0 skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 FE