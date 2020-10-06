Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India and availability revealed

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has made its way to India just in time for the festive season. It expands the Korean giant’s flagship smartphone portfolio to lower price points.

A Fan Edition variant is Samsung’s way of making its popular high-end devices more accessible. As the name suggests, the S20 FE is a member of the flagship Galaxy S20 series from earlier in the year. It made its global debut on September 23 in 4G and 5G flavours. India gets the former.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s price in India is Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Colour options include Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavendar, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red and Cloud White. Pre-bookings open on October 9 and will be accompanied with special benefits worth Rs 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs and features

(Image credit: Samsung India)

The Indian variant of the S20 FE is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For context, the global variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and is also 5G capable. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

It follows the matte finish design that was popularized by the Note 20 series and is available in a bevvy of fresh colours. The back is made of polycarbonate “glasstic”, with the cameras residing in a large housing towards the corner. There’s a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens. The selfie camera has a resolution of 32MP.

Samsung doesn’t seem to have cut corners with the display either, offering a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Infinity-O display’s resolution is 2,400 x 1,080. There’s an optical in-display fingerprint scanner too. IP68 water-resistance makes the cut too.

The battery on the S20 FE is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 25W fast charging. However, only a 15W charger is included in the box. Other standards such as Fast wireless charging 2.0 and USB PD 3.0 (PPS) are also supported.