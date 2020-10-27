Best tech deals: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

After a successful Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is all set to host yet another mega sale. Starting October 29, Flipkart will host a week-long Big Diwali Sale with deals, discounts and offers on multiple products. As of now, the company is hosting Dussehra Specials sale with some offers on smartphones.

For those who are Flipkart Plus members, the early access for the sale will start on October 29 at 12 a.m. And for non-Plus members, the sale starts at 12 noon on October 29. As always, the Flipkart sale will offer a wide variety of deals and discounts across smartphones, Electronics and accessories, TV and appliances, and much more.

Common offers

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you can avail 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit card, debit card and EMI transaction. For those who own Flipkart Axix bank credit card, you can avail an additional 5% discount. To avail the instant discount, the card value should be a minimum of Rs 5,000. The maximum discount for credit card is Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 for debit card and for Flipkart Axis bank cards there is no upper limit for instant discount. For those whose cart value is more than Rs 30,000, the maximum discount will go up to Rs 3,000 with credit card transactions.

Apart from the Axis bank card offers, you can also avail No cost EMI options on multiple cards and also debit card EMI options.

(Image credit: Future)

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best tech deals

LG G8X at Rs 24,990 | Rs 30,000 off Dual screen | Snapdragon 855 6GB + 128GB Sale on November 3 at 12 noonView Deal

Apart from these few offers on smartphones, Flipkart has not teased much of deals with pricing. The Flipkart Diwali sale will have up to 80% off on electronics and accessories, Smart TVs will start from 8,999 and the Samsung SSDs will start from Rs 5,999.

This post will be updated regularly as the sale starts, so make sure you bookmark this article and keep it handy to grab the best deals in the town.