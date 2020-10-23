LG Wing with swivelling display to launch on October 28 in India

The LG Wing 5G will release in India next week, just a month after its global launch. The company has started sending invites for its virtual event which is slated for October 28 at 11.30 am.

The LG Wing is currently available only in the U.S. on Verizon for $999. LG’s website does state that the Global version will have lesser storage capacity, which could imply a lower price. When directly converted, its price comes up to around Rs 74,000. If its current offers are anything to go by, we could be in for a surprise.

LG Wing 5G specs

(Image credit: LG)

In the sea of foldables and dual-screen concepts, the LG Wing takes a very different approach — a regular phone usually, and a T-shaped dual-display when needed. This is achieved a swivelling hinge that rotates by 90-degrees. This allows for new ways of multi-tasking, where one app can fill the entire bigger screen and another can be used for another app or corresponding controls. Some of the suggested combinations include YouTube + Media controls, GPS + music, gaming + HUD, texting + full-screen keyboard, etc.

The primary display is a 6.8-inch P-OLED panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio while the secondary display is an almost-square 3.9-inch G-OLED unit. Along with very slim bezels, the primary screen also has no obtrusions, doing away with the notch or a punch-hole. The selfie camera pops up from the top. There’s an optical in-display fingerprint scanner too. The entire package is 10.9mm thick and weighs 260 grams. It is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810G compliant for drop protection.

As for specifications, the LG Wing is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset with 8GB of RAM. The global version should have 128GB of storage which can be further expanded via micro SD. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh with support for 25W QuickCharge 4+ and 10W wireless charging.

There’s a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter followed by a secondary 12MP ultra-wide lens for videography. Selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter.