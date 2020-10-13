Apple iPhone 12 series price in India, availability and pre-orders

Apple’s special iPhone 12 launch event has just concluded. The long-rumoured HomePod Mini and the AirPods Studio were finally unveiled, but the star of the show was definitely the new iPhones.

This year, there are four different models — the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple's new online store brings products to India right alongside global availability. This time, all the smartphones are also 5G capable.

The new Apple products will be available in India right in time for the festive season. They should eventually also be available on Amazon and Flipkart.

HomePod Mini

Apple HomePod Mini price in India: Rs 9,900

Available starting November 6

The Apple HomePod Mini is a smaller version of the original Apple HomePod. The smart speaker comes with mesh fabric for acoustic performance and illuminates when you interact with its built-in voice assistant, Siri.

Apple says that the new speaker can act as the "brain of your smart home", and has "privacy and security" at its forefront – with upgrades to Siri bringing some cool new features. For example, the smart speaker will be able to recognize the voices of different members of your household, while an 'Intercom' feature allows you to send messages from one HomePod to another, as well as to iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Car Play, even into AirPods.

Sound-wise, the new HomePod Mini comes with a full range dynamic driver that's aimed down, with an acoustic waveguide that sends sound out in all directions. Apple says a UI chip for a new 'handoff' feature is coming later this year, which allows the audio to switch devices seamlessly.

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini price in India: Rs 69,900/Rs 74,900/Rs 84,900

Available starting November 6

The new iPhone 12 Mini is the world's smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone. In fact, it is smaller than even the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 12 mini looks a lot like the standard iPhone 12 - it has flat edges, an aluminium build, a square rear camera block and a screen with a big notch in the middle. It has a 5.4-inch display, with Super Retina XDR display, 2340 x 1080 resolution and high 1200 nits max brightness

The cameras here are a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and like the screen specs, that's exactly the same as the iPhone 12. There's video recording of 4K 60fps which is pretty good.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 price in India: Rs 79,900/Rs 84,900/Rs 94,900

Available starting October 16

The Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (828x1792) XDR display with an Apple A14 Bionic hexa-core chip inside. It runs on iOS 14 and supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging. It features Sub-6GHz 5G technology.

There's a dual-camera setup on the back with both cameras being capable of 4K 60fps recording. It's a 12MP wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a field of video of 120 degrees.

There's a bigger focus on computational photography with this generation such as Smart HDR 3 as well as Night Mode improvements that should help improve your nighttime photography.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro price in India: Rs 1,19,900/Rs 1,29,900/Rs 1,49,900

Available starting October 30

The iPhone 12 Pro's design hasn't changed much over its predecessor, but it does offer a larger 6.1-inch display in the same footprint. Along with 5G, it is also IP68 water-resistant.

There's an updated triple-camera setup on the rear which can shoot 4K Dolby Vision HDR video at 60fps as well as edit it. A new ProRAW shooting mode will be a boon for professionals.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India: Rs 1,29,900/Rs 1,39,000/Rs 1,59,000

Available starting October 30

As the name suggests, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the new top-of-the-line flagship from Apple with a larger 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display protected by ceramic shield. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is the world's first 5nm chipset.

It also sports a fourth camera in the form of a LiDAR sensor for advanced depth mapping. The optical zoom has also been improved to 4x. A larger primary sensor is supposed to be 87% more sensitive to light.