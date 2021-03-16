iQoo Neo 5 launched: price, specs, and availability

iQoo Neo 5 is the latest flagship smartphone from Vivo’s spin off-brand which primarily focuses on performance and gaming. The iQoo Neo 5 was in the news for the past few weeks and most of the specs were already confirmed ahead of the launch from the company itself.

The iQoo Neo 5 is the successor to the iQoo Neo 3 which was launched almost a year back. The iQoo Neo 5 will join the iQoo 5 and 5 Pro in the family - both of which were unveiled back in August 2020.

Since there was a gap of seven months between the launch, the iQoo Neo 5 is now an upgrade from the iQoo 5. The Neo 5 is also the first from the brand to feature a Snapdragon 870 processor. The device is currently limited to the Chinese market only and is also expected to launch in India in the coming weeks along with the flagship Qoo 7.

iQoo Neo 5 price and availability

(Image credit: iQoo)

Configuration Price Indian equivalent 8+128GB CNY 2499 ~Rs 27,900 8+256GB CNY 2699 ~Rs 30,100 12+256GB CNY 2999 ~Rs 33,500

The iQoo Neo 5 base variant(8+128GB) is priced at CNY 2499 (~Rs 27,900), CNY 2699(~Rs 30,100) for the 8+256GB variant and the top of the iQoo Neo 5 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2999 (~Rs 33,500).

iQoo Neo 5 design and display

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Neo 5 comes in three colour options - Night Shadow Black, Cloud Shadow, and Pixel Orange. The phone is also sleek at 8.43mm and 196 grams in weight. It misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.

(Image credit: Weibo/iQoo )

The iQoo Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The device sports an independent display chip with support for HDR10+ content with pro-level adjustment built for gaming. The display chip ensures the screen is producing accurate colours. Also, the screen will adjust automatically to the environment and offer a better experience in low brightness situations thereby offering better eye protection as well.

You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The peak brightness can go up to 1,300 nits. The super touch accelerator feature brings the touch response to 1000Hz which is unheard of before.

iQoo Neo 5 performance and specs

(Image credit: iQoo)

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor which is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. It is based on a 7nm process and comes with X55 5G modem. Graphics and gaming content are handled by Adreno 650 GPU. It is a 5G enabled chipset.

The Snapdragon 870 is an affordable flagship SoC of the seasons and we will be seeing a lot of them in the coming days. For now, we have seen them on Redmi K40. In India, the upcoming Vivo X60 series phone is said to sport the same chipset. The iQoo Neo 5 comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The iQoo Neo 5 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery which is backed by a 66W fast charger via Type-C interface. The device will be charged from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. The phone runs on Origin OS based on Android 11.

iQoo Neo 5 camera

(Image credit: iQoo)

The device features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP shooter.

Shooting modes include RAW HDR, Night mode 5.0, Extreme night vision 2.0, Super Night portrait, HDR Panorama night mode, Pro sports mode, vlog mode, and more.

Other features of the phone include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 120fps game support, and Turbo Boost 5.0.

