iQoo Neo 5 with Snapdragon 870 confirmed to launch soon

iQoo Neo 5 will be the brand’s next flagship smartphone tipped to launch in the coming weeks. According to a tipster on Weibo, the iQoo Neo 5 will launch in China in March. The iQoo Neo 5 will be the successor to the iQoo Neo 3 and will join iQoo 5 Pro and vanilla iQoo 5 in the series.

As per tipster, Arsenal, the iQoo Neo 5 is confirmed to launch in Mid-March in China. The device will pack in Snapdragon 870 processor, AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and super fast charging. The pricing for the same has also been tipped.

iQoo Neo 5 specs

iQoo 5 BMW Edition (Image credit: iQoo)

According to the Arsenal account on Weibo, the iQoo Neo 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 870, which sits right in between the Snapdragon 856 and Snapdragon 888. The Snapdragon 870 is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. It is based on 7nm process and comes with X55 5G modem. Graphics and gaming will be taken care by Adreno 650 GPU.

Further, the device is said to sport a Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Neo 5 is expected to come with either 66W or 88W fast charging tech which the company calls SuperFlash 3.0 flash charge. While these are the specs that are confirmed according to the tipster, he also mentioned certain things that are still unconfirmed.

The handset expected to pack in a battery unit that is more than 4,400mAh. As for the optics, the device is said to sport a16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera on the front. To the back, the iQoo Neo 5 is tipped to feature 48MP Sony IMX598 primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor. Other features expected include dual speakers, aluminium alloy middle frame.

iQoo Neo 5 Price (expected)

The iQoo Neo 5 is tipped to come in four variants with the base variant starting at CNY 2998(~Rs 33,700) and the top of the line iQoo Neo 5 is expected at around CNY 3698(~Rs 41,600).

8+128GB CNY 2998 ~Rs 33,700 8+256GB CNY 3298 ~Rs 37,000 12+128GB CNY 3398 ~Rs 38,200 12G+256GB CNY 3698 ~Rs 41,600

The iQoo 3 was the only phone launched by the company last year in India. While the company hasn’t teased or revealed anything yet, the iQoo 7 is expected to launch in India soon.

