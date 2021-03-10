iQoo Neo 5 specs confirmed ahead of March 16 launch

iQoo Neo 5 will launch on March 16 in China. Ahead of the launch, the company has posted a series of teasers on the social media platform which gives us more details on the upcoming iQoo flagship phone.

While the previous report confirmed the iQoo Neo 5 to feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC, the new bunch of posters offers details on display and fast charging. Combining the confirmed specs with the leaked ones, we now have the complete specs iQoo Neo 5.

iQoo Neo 5 specs

(Image credit: Weibo/iQoo )

As said earlier, the company has already confirmed several specs of the upcoming iQoo Neo 5 on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo . For starters, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is an octa-core processor clocking at 3.2GHz. It is based on a 7nm process and also comes with X55 5G modem. Graphics and gaming content will be handled by Adreno 650 GPU.

The new teaser confirms the display specs of the iQoo Neo 5. The device will sport an independent display chip with support for HDR10+ content with pro-level adjustment built for gamers. The display chip ensures the screen is producing accurate colours. Also, the screen will adjust automatically to the environment and offer a better experience in low brightness situations thereby offering better eye protection as well. The phone will come with a single punch-hole selfie camera placed at the centre.

(Image credit: Weibo/iQoo )

The iQoo Neo 5 will offer a 120Hz high refresh rate and it will be an OLED panel. While the post didn’t mention the display maker, an earlier leak suggests it will be a Samsung E3 display. The peak brightness is said to go up to 1300 nits with a 60,00,000:1 contrast ratio. The touch sampling rate is quoted as 1000Hz in the poster. The smartphone is also confirmed to pack in 66W fast charging capabilities.

The phone will come with a 4,400mAh battery. In terms of the optics, the device is tipped to sport a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the device is said to come with a 16MP shooter. Dual speakers, aluminium middle frame are also likely to make it into the cut.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!