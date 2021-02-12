iQoo 7 may launch in India soon

iQoo set off on the 2021 flagship smartphone race with a new participant in the form of the iQoo 7. The new smartphone was unveiled in China earlier this year.

The former Vivo sub-brand specializes in gaming smartphones and has a wide portfolio in its home country. The iQoo 7 is the successor to the iQoo 5 from August 2020. As always, it has pretty high-end specifications at a competitive price.

And now according to a tipster on Twitter, iQoo is all set to launch a flagship smartphone in India at the end of March, which is expected to be the iQoo 7.

The iQoo 7 which is currently only available in China comes in two configurations. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 3,798 (~Rs 43,000) while the top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 4,198 (~Rs 48,000). Colour options include Blackland, Latent Blue, and Legendary edition with BMW stripes.

🚨Exclusive🚨-Totally,Totally & Totally Confirmed that-1. iQOO is going to launch-ONE Flagship Smartphone on🔴March end (expect-3rd/4th week)in 🇮🇳It might be iQOO 7.2.iQOO is also planning to launchTWO more Devices around the🔴end of April in🇮🇳🔃ReTweet will be OP❤️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cnsBzyHAMoFebruary 10, 2021

iQoo 7 specifications

The iQoo 7 besides the Xiaomi Mi 11 is among the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The iQoo 7 comes with dual-SIM 5G capabilities, has overclocked LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,096sqmm vapour chamber for heat dissipation and thermal management.

But what comes across as the biggest feature on the iQoo 7 is probably its 120W fast charging, which can apparently recharge the phone completely in just about 15 minutes. It uses a two-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,000mAh.

The iQoo 7 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The website also states a touch response rate of a 1,000Hz, but that seems like an error. Support for HDR10+ is also available.

There’s a triple camera array on the back, with a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP f/2.46 2x telephoto lens for portraits. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. Shooting modes include dual-video, HDR, portrait photo and video, double exposure, time-lapse, etc.