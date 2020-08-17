Gaming-centric iQoo 5 and iQoo 5 Pro unveiled in China

Vivo’s spin-off brand, iQoo, has unveiled its new flagship smartphones for the season in China today — the iQoo 5 and the iQoo 5 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

As with other Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo has skipped ‘4’ as that is considered an ill omen locally. The iQoo 5 series brings major upgrades over its predecessor in terms of performance, gaming features, camera and most remarkably, charging capabilities. For those concerned, these phones are based on the Vivo X50 Pro Plus.

iQoo 5 Pro

(Image credit: iQoo)

The first ‘Pro’ device from iQoo is built in partnership with BMW M Motorsport and comes in two special colours: Track (Black) and Legendary (White) version. It comes with a 120W fast charging support, making it one of the first phones to do so. It has a 4,000mAh battery which can be changed from 0 to 100% in just about 15 minutes. Under the hood, the device is powered by the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Users would get a curved 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,376 × 1,080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ content. It boasts of a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device runs on iQoo UI 1.5 based on Android 10.

The camera stack includes three sensors, a primary 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor , a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP periscopic lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital. To the front, you get a 16MP snapper. The rear camera is capable of recording up to 8K videos and the camera also packs in optical and electronic image stabilization combo.

Other features of iQoo 5 Pro includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo Hi-Fi speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. The device also comes with a colour accent and textured power button to give a premium BMW feeling.

iQoo 5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iQoo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: iQoo)

The vanilla iQoo 5 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,376 × 1,080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ content. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 865 CPU and graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 650 GPU. The device is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on IQOO UI 1.5 based on Android 10 and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charge support over the Type-C port.

Coming to the shooters, the device offers a triple camera setup with the same 50MP f/1.85 primary lens, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP f/2.46 telephoto portrait camera. To the front, you get a 16MP snapper housed in the punch-hole cut-out. The rear camera supports 20x digital zoom and 4K video recording. The iQoo 5 packs in an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, facial recognition, and Jovi smart assistant.

Price and availability

(Image credit: iQoo)

Model Price Indian equivalent iQoo 5(8/128GB) CNY 3998 ~Rs 43,200 iQoo 5(12/128GB) CNY 4298 ~Rs 46,400 iQoo 5(12/256GB) CNY 4598 ~Rs 49,600 iQoo 5 Pro(8/256GB) CNY 4998 ~Rs 54,000 iQoo 5 Pro(12+256GB) CNY 5498 ~Rs 59,300

The iQoo 5 stars at CNY 3998(~Rs 43,200) and the iQoo 5 Pro starts at CNY 5498(~Rs 59,300) and will go on sale for the in China on August 17. The availability outside China is yet to be shared by the company.

Along with the iQoo 5 series, the company has also unveiled a Flash charge car charger which is priced at CNY 149(~Rs 1,600) for a limited period of time and later on it will be available for CNY 199.

iQoo India has also been teasing a new racing-themed product, which could be a hint at the iQoo 5 series’ Indian launch.