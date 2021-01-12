iQoo 7 with 120W fast charging and Snapdragon 888 goes official

The 2021 flagship smartphone race now has a new participant in the form of the iQoo 7. The new smartphone was unveiled in China.

The former Vivo sub-brand specializes in gaming smartphones and has a wide portfolio in its homecountry. The iQoo 7 is the successor to the iQoo 5 from August 2020. As always, it has pretty high-end specifications at a competitive price.

iQoo 7 specifications

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo 7 joins the Xiaomi Mi 11 as one of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Along with dual-SIM 5G capabilities, the also has overclocked LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,096sqmm vapour chamber for heat dissipation and thermal management.

The biggest feature on the iQoo 7 is the inclusion of 120W fast charging, which can recharge the phone completely in just about 15 minutes. It uses a two-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,000mAh.

On the front is a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The website also states a touch response rate of a 1,000Hz, but that seems like an error. Support for HDR10+ is also available.

There’s a triple camera array on the back, with a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP f/2.46 2x telephoto lens for portraits. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. Shooting modes include dual-video, HDR, portrait photo and video, double exposure, time-lapse, etc.

iQoo 7 price

(Image credit: iQoo)

Currently available only in China, the iQoo 7 comes in two configurations. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 3,798 (~Rs 43,000) while the top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 4,198 (~Rs 48,000). Colour options include Blackland, Latent Blue, and Legendary edition with BMW stripes.

There is no word on the Indian launch yet, but considering that the last phone it launched was almost a year ago with the iQoo 3 in February 2020, we could see the iQoo 7 come to India in some form.