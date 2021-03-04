Realme 8 series price in India, launch date, news, and leaks

The Realme 8 launch is very much on the cards. The next generation Realme 8 series smartphones will be launched in India later this month or early in April. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro devices will succeed the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro from September 2020.

The Realme 8 series will take on the Redmi Note 10 series which was launched in India recently. The Realme 8 series is expected to make its global debut in India as well. While some of the specs and features have been confirmed a few of them are still under the shadow.

Ahead of the launch, a few leaks, rumours, and renders have emerged online which gives us some idea about the upcoming smartphones from Realme. Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth shared an image of the upcoming Realme 8 series device box, which in turn, revealed some of the key specs of the devices.

Also, the images does seem to suggest that the Realme 8 is getting just an incremental while the Realme 8 Pro seems to be getting a big grade in terms of the camera. The phones are expected to fall under the Rs 20,000 crowded segment in India.

Realme 8 specs (expected)

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth had an image of a box that is likely to be the upcoming Realme 8, the Realme 8 Pro was also in the image along with Realme’s Realmeow mascot. According to the box package, the Realme 8 will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display which is an upgrade from the LCD panel on the Realme 7.

However, the box doesn’t mention anything about the refresh rate. So, it is likely that Realme will sacrifice the 90Hz high refresh rate for Super AMOLED display - unless it surprises us with a combo like the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

In terms of performance, the Realme 8 will be powered by the Helio G95 chipset, the same chipset as we’ve seen on the Realme 7. Further, the image also confirms the device to feature a quad-camera array with a 64MP main sensor. The device is also said to be slim and light. Lastly, in the battery department, the Realme 8 will sport a 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging, the same as what we’ve seen on the Realme 7.

The device is also expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and is likely to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8 Pro specs (expected)

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Realme 8 Pro will be the first phone from Realme to feature a 108MP camera which the company confirmed recently. The Realme 8 Pro will use a 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. The native output will be 12MP images with a 2.1µm pixel size after 9-in-1 pixel binning. Features like Smart ISO and ISOCELL Plus will also be included.

The device will also come with three new portrait mode filters - Neon, Dynamic bokeh and AI Color. A new shooting mode will also arrive dubbed tilt-shift photography which lets you capture with a very narrow plane of focus. Realme will allow users to customize the shape, angle and intensity of the blur. This mode can be used for pictures, videos, and time-lapse as well.

As for the other specs of the device, the Realme 8 Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset which also creates some doubts within us. The Realme X7 priced at Rs 19,999 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro priced at Rs 16,999 are both powered by a 5G capable Dimensity 800U chipset. So, with Realme 8 Pro, the company might launch two variants with 4G and 5G or just go all out with a 5G version.

While there is no confirmation on the Realme 8 Pro specs, rumours and leaks suggest the device will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 65W fast charging and more. The design of the phone was also recently leaked and Realme 8 Pro all set to bring the premium design and also the Dare to Leap branding to the back, just like the Realme X7 Pro.

Realme 8 series: what we want to see

(Image credit: Future)

Consistent camera performance While Realme has given us a very capable camera, the performance with the camera is something that stayed consist throughout. With the Realme 8 series, we expect the company to provide polished software and capable hardware.

Build quality Realme 7’s build quality was very average and felt pretty basic. We hope to see the Realme 8 with a better build with a frosted glass-like design on the back.

Super AMOLED + High refresh rate Brands are trying hard to brings this particular to the lowest price point possible. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max recently priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 have the 120Hz + Super AMOLED panel and we’d like to see that with the Realme 8 series as well.



