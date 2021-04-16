Samsung Galaxy M42 will launch in India on April 28

Samsung Galaxy M42 launch date in India has been revealed. The Galaxy M42 will launch in India on April 28. Amazon teaser has confirmed the launch date along with a few key specs of the device.

On April 28 , the launch will be held virtually at 12 noon and the event will be live-streamed on YouTube as well as other social media platforms. The key highlight of the device is the processor. The Samsung Galaxy M42 is now confirmed to come with a Qualcomm powered chipset. Here is what we know so far about the device.

Samsung Galaxy M42 specs

For starters, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. In India currently, there are only two other phones with the same chipset - the Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i . The Snapdragon 750G is an octa-core processor with a prime clock speed of 2.2GHz and built on an 8nm fabrication while the graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. This is also a 5G enabled chipset which comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy M42 will be the second device after the Galaxy M51 to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset in recent times. The Galaxy M51 launched in September was powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset and the performance at launch was one of the best in the segment.

Further, the device will come with several security features such as a Secure folder, AltZ , and content suggestions. The secure folder is a private mode that can be activated by double-clicking on the power key while the AltZ offers two features - quick switch and content suggestions.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Furthermore, the Amazon teaser also confirms the device to feature Samsung Pay. However, it will be interesting to see if the device will support the same via NFC. While this is all we have from the teasers, here is what the rumours suggest about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M42.

The device is said to pack in a massive 6,000mAh battery, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a Full HD+ display. Also, by the looks on the Amazon page, the device looks very similar to the Galaxy F62 from the rear but features a dew-drop notch instead of a punch-hole cut-out.

While the moniker might not suggest, the Galaxy M42 looks like an upgrade from last year’s Galaxy M51. The device is expected to carry a price tag of sub-Rs 25,000.

