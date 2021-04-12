Samsung Galaxy M42 to be the first 5G phone in the M series

Samsung is expected to launch its first 5G device in the mid-range segment soon. In India, the company is tipped to launch the Samsung Galaxy M42.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Samsung Galaxy M42 India launch is right around the corner. He also confirms that this will be the first 5G phone in the M series. For now, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is the latest mid-range phone in the M series and the upcoming Galaxy M42 might be the next in the line.

So yes, the Samsung #GalaxyM42 seems right around the corner. Got my hands on this video today.The device will be the first-ever 5G phone in the Galaxy M lineup of smartphones 😍#FastestMonster @SamsungIndia pic.twitter.com/WAEd604Np6April 10, 2021 See more

While we do not have the exact launch date of the phone yet, another leakster, Gadgetsdata, claims the Galaxy M42 will be launched in India in the month of April itself. He further confirms the device will be capable of handling the 5G network. According to Gadgetsdata, the device is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 750G.

The Moto G 5G was the first phone with Snapdragon 750G in India and was soon followed by the Xiaomi Mi 10i, the Galaxy M42 could be the third device in India to feature the same. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and built on an 8nm fabrication while the graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. This is also a 5G enabled chipset which comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity.

🚨Exclusive🚨 - Totally , Totally & Totally Confirmed that -🔴Samsung Galaxy M42 will launch in India This Month - April 2021 ( it'll be around the end of this month )🔴It will be a 5G device ,indeed .🟡Most probably It'll get SD 750g SoC 😉🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing ❤️🔥April 8, 2021 See more

While the leaker has a good track record with his leaks, we suggest you take the information with a pinch of salt.

Other features expected include a massive 6,000mAh battery, which has become a synonym for an M series Galaxy phone. We can also expect the device to come with a 64MP quad rear camera, a Full HD+ AMOLED display. Things like refresh rate, charging speed, selfie camera details are still unclear at the moment.

We should hear more on the phone from Samsung officially in the coming days. Recently, Samsung unveiled two phones in the A series - the Galaxy A52 and A72 powered by Snapdragon 720G, high refresh rate, cameras with OIS, and more.

