Redmi Note 10 series might get a new addition in India

Redmi Note 10s India launch might happen soon as the phone has bagged its certification in India. The Redmi Note 10s(when launched) will be the fourth device in the series after the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10.

Popular tipster, Abhishek Yadav spotted the Redmi Note 10s with “M2101K7BI” on the NBTC certification site and the same device was also spotted on the Bluetooth certification site. Previously, the phone had bagged the BIS certification in India back in March.

Redmi Note 10s receives NBTC certification & Indian🇮🇳 variant of Redmi Note 10s appears on Bluetooth certification.Redmi Note 10s is basically Redmi Note 10 with Helio G95.#RedmiNote10s pic.twitter.com/VBTzMfA7LUApril 9, 2021 See more

The Redmi Note 10s is basically the vanilla Redmi Note 10, which we had reviewed recently, but with two major changes. The Redmi Note 10s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset instead of a Snapdragon 678 SoC on the Redmi Note 10. The second change comes in terms of the camera, the Redmi Note 10s features a 64MP main camera instead of a 48MP camera.

Redmi Note 10s specs

The Redmi Note 10s also sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming-centric chipset. The device is also paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the back, there is a quad-camera stack with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. While the selfies are handled by a 13MP punch-hole camera. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh and supports 33W fast charging over USB Type-C.

The listing also revealed that the phone will run on MIUI 12.5+ out of the box - which also means the official MIUI 12.5 launch in India not too far away.

