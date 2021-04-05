MIUI 12.5 update: list of eligible Xiaomi phones in India

Xiaomi has kickstarted MIUI 12.5 India stable ROM recruitment and has announced the list of supported devices for the same. The MIUI 12.5 was first unveiled back in December 2020 and made its global debut in February along with the Xiaomi Mi 11.

The MIUI 12.5 is an incremental update over the MIUI 12 update and is based on Android 11. With MIUI 12.5 the company has added more privacy-centric features, app optimizations, notification enhancements and more. Since the Mi Community app and website is banned in India, the company has shared the details through a survey. Here is the list of Redmi, Mi, and Poco devices that will get the MIUI 12.5 in India:

Redmi phones:

Redmi K20/K20 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro/10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9/9 Pro/9 Pro Max

Redmi 9 Prime/9 Power

Redmi 9/9A

Redmi Note 8/8 Pro

Redmi 8/8A/8A Dual

Mi phones:

Mi 10

Mi 10T/10T Pro

Mi 10i

Poco phones:

Poco F2 Pro

Poco X2

Poco M2/M2 Pro

Poco X3

Poco C3

Poco M3

These are the list of phones that are listed in the survey. However, there are quite a few additions and also some phones are not present on the list. For instance, the Redmi Note 10 is missing from the list while Poco F2 Pro, which was not launched in India is on the list. So, we can expect the number of devices in the list to be slightly altered. Xiaomi India might add more devices later on, but for now, if you own any of the abovementioned phones, you can head to this page and apply it by providing relevant data.

Currently, we do not have the exact release date for MIUI 12.5 in India, but we expect that to happen in the quarter itself. MIUI 12.5 brings more super wallpapers, additional privacy and security features, natural notification sounds, better memory management, and MIUI+, a feature that offers seamless connectivity between MIUI 12.5 device and Windows 10 PC.

The MIUI 12.5 will also allow users to uninstall some of the pre-installed apps which was not possible until now.

MIUI 12.5 features The MIUI 12.5 update brings much more privacy-centric features, app optimizations, notification improvements and some minor visual improvements. Check out all the features in detail here.

