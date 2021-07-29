RedmiBook: everything we know about Xiaomi's next laptop in India

Xiaomi is all set to bring Redmi-branded laptops to the Indian market soon. The first set of laptops from Redmi brand will be launched in India on August 3 and the lineup will be called RedmiBook 一 we are expecting at least two laptops in the lineup to start off with.

Over the past year, apart from launching smartphones, Redmi has entered several new segments such as fitness trackers, TWS, and smart TVs. Now, with the laptop launch, the company will be aiming to grab a piece of cake in the mid-range laptop market.

While we do not have much information about the upcoming Redmi Book laptops for India, the company has been teasing some of the features and specs of the same. From these teasers and hidden hints on e-commerce, we do know certain features of the RedmiBook. The RedmiBook will be sold on Flipkart in India.

The first laptop from Redmi was launched in May 2019 and the whole lineup has stayed China-exclusive for a couple of years. Now, the company is bringing the laptops to India. Back in February, the RedmiBook Pro series was launched in China to take on the new-gen MacBook Pro. But, for India, we are expecting something more affordable.

Cut to the chase

The RedmiBook laptop will be launched in India on August 3 at an online event. You can catch the live event on YouTube and get live updates on Redmi India’s social media channels. The RedmiBook will be sold via Flipkart and the laptops are expected to go on sale a week after the launch. We expect the RedmiBook to be priced around Rs 50,000.

RedmiBook specs and features

The RedmiBook laptops launching in India are aimed at people who are getting started with a business, students, and people with creative passion. Going by the teaser, expect two laptops 一 both of them priced around Rs 50,000 similar to the Mi NoteBook series.

Redmi is launching its first laptop in India on August 3

The RedmiBook will come in Charcoal Grey colour option which should be a welcome change after as most laptops these days come in Silver colour option. Also, unlike the Mi NoteBook 14 and Horizon Edition, the RedmiBook will come with a built-in webcam which means you won’t have to use an external USB camera.

Further, a new teaser also suggests that the RedmiBook will come with an 11th gen Intel processor and also pack in an SSD for faster storage speeds. If this turns out to be true, this will be Xiaomi’s first laptop in India with an 11th gen Intel chipset. We are expecting RedmiBook in core i3 and core i5 variants to keep the price low.

The teaser page also reveals Redmi branding just below the display and it looks like the laptop will come with a plastic build. In terms of visuals, the RedmiBook is expected to pack in the 15-inch display as the Mi NoteBook series takes up the 14-inch market in India. We expect Redmi India to drop more features in the coming days and we will be updating this article regularly, so make sure you come back and check for updates.

With the RedmiBook laptop, Xiaomi is eyeing to take a lead before the Realme laptops come to the market.

RedmiBook: What we want to see

Backlit keyboard The Mi NoteBook series had got most things right in its first attempt, but it did miss out on a backlit keyboard. With the RedmiBook, we would like to see a backlit keyboard which is helpful for most people after sunset.

Fast charging Fast charging is always handy and especially on laptops, it will be very helpful for long working hours. It will also come in handy when people are on the go.

Intel Evo certification Intel Evo platform laptops are verified by Intel for real-life world performance and have gone through multiple testing and validation during the design stage. Currently, in India, we have only a handful of laptops and we’d like to see RedmiBook being added to the list.

