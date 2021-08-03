RedmiBook Pro laptop with 11th gen Intel CPU launched in India

The RedmiBook series is now official in India, marking the sub-brand’s entry into the laptop segment. As expected, they are priced quite competitively for the specs on offer.

Last year, Xiaomi launched its first set of laptops in India with the Mi NoteBook series — all of which performed really well. A year later, Redmi is following its footsteps with two laptops of its own, viz. the RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition, driven by the pandemic-induced demand for affordable computers. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro comes with a minimal design that has a brushed metal finish on the top with a Redmi logo and a polycarbonate body. It weighs 1.8 kg and but the company says that it is distributed very well. It will be available in a single Charcoal Gray colour. It has a thickness of 19.9 mm.

The screen spans 15.6-inches and has a Full HD resolution. Above it is a 720p HD webcam along with two microphones for better audio capture. On the other side is a wide keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel along with a 100 sq cm trackpad with Windows Precision drivers and gesture support.

A 46WHr battery powers the RedmiBook Pro, which is claimed to give up to 10 hours of battery life. It is capable of 65W fast charging, where a 50% refuel will take about 33 minutes. There are two 2W bottom-firing speakers for a combined output of 4W along with DTS audio processing.

The RedmiBook Pro has the latest 11th gen Intel Core i5-11300H Tiger Lake processor with a max frequency of 4.4GHz, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. There’s 8GB of soldered DDR4 RAM (3200MHz) and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The storage is upgradeable, and Mi stores will be able to offer upgrades. There’s no keyboard backlighting, Thunderbolt 4 or Intel Evo certification on either of the models.

The RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 and will be available on Flipkart starting August 6. Bank offers to include up to Rs 3,500 off on HDFC cards.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition

Looking for something more affordable? The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition was also unveiled today. It is quite similar in most ways, with the biggest difference being the Intel Core i3-1115G4 chipset. It will also have a 256GB SATA SSD variant along with the 512GB NVMe SSD model.

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 256GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variant. It will be available on Flipkart starting August 6. Bank offers include up to Rs 2,500 off with HDFC bank offers.

Xiaomi tells us that the RedmiBook laptops will be followed by more high-end Mi NoteBooks in the coming months.