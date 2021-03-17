Redmi launches Smart TVs in India starting at Rs 32,999

Redmi smart TVs have been launched in India today. Today, the company has launched its first set of Redmi smart TVs in India, the Redmi Smart TV X series. While Xiaomi’s Mi TVs start from budget and go all the way up to the premium range, the Redmi TVs come in large size and also are priced in the mid-range segment.

The Redmi smart TV X series moniker is similar to the Redmi X series in China, but apart from the name, everything else has changed according to the brand. Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, entered the wearable space with its smart band last year and also launched multiple audio products and power banks in 2020.

Redmi told in India there are over 170 million TVs in India out of which 100 million are still CRT, 50 million non-smart TVs, and 20 million smart TVs. With an opportunity this big, Redmi wants to make its name in the bigger size smart TV segment and as always, pricing that’s one of the cheapest when compared to other players.

Redmi Smart TV X series specs and features

(Image credit: Twitter/Redmi)

As said earlier, the Redmi smart TV X series comes in three sizes - 55-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches which are named Redmi X50, X55, and X65 respectively. For all three smart TVs, apart from the screen sizes, the rest of the specs remain the same.

All three TVs come with 4K LED panels with 3,840 by 2,160 pixels resolution with support for HDR10+ content. The TVs are also Dolby Vision enabled. On the inside, the smart TVs packs in the same chipset as the Mi QLED TV which is a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek 9611 chipset. All three televisions also pack in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi’s Vivid picture engine is also here to enhance the viewing experience by emitting true to life colours. The Reality Flow MEMC is also present on the TV which upscales 24fps content to 60fps. DCI-P3 colour gamut and Adobe RGB colour also support. In terms of picture modes, you get a bunch of options such as Dolby Vision Bright, Dark, Game, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, Standard, Movie, Game, and more.

Audio is taken care of by a 30W speaker setup that supports DTS virtual X, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos(pass-thru via e-ARC). The DTS Virtual X is object-based audio from DTS that provides enhanced bass, surround virtualizer, and dialogue clarity.

(Image credit: Twitter)

The smart TVs run on PatchWall UI based on Android 10 TV OS. Some of the key features of the UI include universal search, smart recommendations, kids mode, and a user centre that shows you upcoming trailers.

Also, the Redmi TVs come with the Mi Home app built-in which can be used to control smart home devices such as Mi smart bulb, Mi camera and more. The app is built for TV and it also comes with Picture in picture mode. Other features include inbuilt-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store. The TV also comes with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

As for the connectivity options, you get three HDMI 2.1 ports including one e-ARC, one AV input, two USB ports, optical, 3.5mm jack, ethernet, and AV port. In terms of wireless connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Redmi TVs also come with a minimal smart remote with PatchWall button, quick mute, and quick wake options. You also get hotkeys for Netflix and Prime video.

And, lastly, to reduce the carbon footprint, the Redmi TVs comes with a box that can be used as a cupboard. So, make sure you don't throw away the box.

Mi Bunny made out of our Eco Packaging packaging boxes on Redmi Smart TVs https://t.co/PogAYnM5ax pic.twitter.com/6WoCH2Aix9March 17, 2021 See more

Redmi X50, X55, X65 price in India and availability

Redmi Smart TV Price 50-inch Rs 32,999 55-inch Rs 38,999 65-inch Rs 57,999

The top of the line Redmi Smart TV X65 is priced at Rs 57,999, the X55 is priced at Rs 38,999, and the Redmi Smart TV X50 is priced at Rs 32,999. All three smart TVs will go on sale starting March 26 at 12 noon on Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Stores and will be soon available on offline stores. On March 26, you can avail Rs 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards.

