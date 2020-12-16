Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K price in India, features, and availability

Xiaomi’s lineup of smart Mi TVs was a runaway success in India, propelling it to the pole position and staying there for 10 quarters straight when it comes to smart TVs. With the launch of the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K, it is now going for the enticing QLED TV market.

There are currently less than 0.5% QLED TVs in India — a statistic that Xiaomi is looking to change via a content-first approach, along with a consistent experience and customizations made specifically for India. With the advent of affordable data, increased OTT offerings and work from home lifestyle, the demand for TVs is unlikely to slow down in the near future.

The slow adoption of QLED TVs is primarily due to how expensive they are.

Initially pioneered by Samsung, QLED panels are LCD panels which have a quantum dot filter which allows for significant improvements in areas such as the contrast, white rendition and brightness levels. However, don’t expect OLED levels of black as there is still a layer of LED backlighting.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Xiaomi’s first QLED TV in India

Xiaomi’s first QLED TV in India How much does it cost? Rs 54,999

Rs 54,999 When is it available? December 21 onwards, on Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K price in India

Specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K has a 55-inch 3,840 x 2,160 panel with fairly slim bezels on three sides, amounting to a 96% screen-to-body ratio. It supports all the HDR codecs: HDR, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. It covers 100% of the NTSC colour space and 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut. Vivid Picture Engine can take it further based on the content. If that wasn’t enough, users will also be able to choose from 14 picture profiles.

Xiaomi even claims that the Mi QLED TV 4K’s in-built speakers will negate the need of a soundbar. Six drivers (two sets of one full-range tweeter and two woofers) have a maximum output of 30W while covering the frequency range of 60Hz to 20kHz. Dolby Audio and DTS-HD are also supported.

On the inside, it is powered by the quad-core MediaTek 9611 chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and a whopping 32GB of storage. Gamers will be pleased to know that the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K has three HDMI 2.1 ports which support 4K 60fps playback. eARC for uncompressed audio output is also available.

As for the software, it is the first TV in India to run on Google’s Android TV 10 operating system, bringing performance improvements across the board. Google Assistant and Chromecast are also supported. The latest version of PatchWall (Xiaomi’s smart TV interface) adds features such as universal search across all apps, kid’s mode, smart recommendations, unified watchlist and a customisable user centre. Reality Flow MEMC is also available to upscale 24fps content to 60fps. There’s also ALLM (auto low-latency mode) which kicks in during gaming.