Warriors vs Celtics live stream: how to watch NBA Finals Game 6 online – can Golden State can seal the championship at TD Garden?

Have the Celtics run out of juice, or can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown come up clutch? The Warriors are one more win away from their fourth championship in eight years, and such has been the fractious nature of this series that Steve Kerr would love to seal the deal in front of the Boston crowd. There's no margin for error for Ime Udoka's men now, so read on as we explain how to watch a Warriors vs Celtics live stream and get the 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 online from wherever you are.

TD Garden security might want to let fake Klay Thompson into the building tonight, because their boys are struggling. Steph Curry had a historically bad night, failing to land a 3-pointer for the first time since 2018, the Dubs threw away a 16-point lead, and yet the Celtics still managed to lose by double-digits.

Ugly doesn't do it justice. Boston missed 10 free throws, conceded 18 turnovers and went 4-15 in the fourth quarter, but most concerning of all is that Game 5's late collapse was a repeat of what we saw in Game 4. It was the first time they've lost consecutive games this postseason, but they've also gone 3-0 when their backs have been against the wall.

Time's running out for Tatum, who's had no answer for Andrew Wiggins' all-round brilliance. Does the young star have one more trick up his sleeve? Read on for how to watch a Warriors vs Celtics live stream for Game 6 online and get the 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 from wherever you are in the world this June.

2022 NBA Finals schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Celtics 120 - Warriors 108

- Warriors 108 Game 2: Celtics 88 - Warriors 107

Game 3: Warriors 100 - Celtics 116

Game 4: Warriors 107 - Celtics 97

- Celtics 97 Game 5: Celtics 94 - Warriors 104

Warriors vs Celtics Game 6: Thursday June 16, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 7*: Sunday June 19, 8pm

(* = if required)

How to watch Warriors vs Celtics: live stream 2022 NBA Finals in the US without cable

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals without blackouts

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2022 NBA Finals online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the Warriors vs Celtics series, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA Finals online from anywhere

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals in Australia for FREE

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals: live stream Warriors vs Celtics in the UK

How to watch Warriors vs Celtics in Canada