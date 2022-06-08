Warriors vs Celtics live stream: how to watch NBA Finals Game 3 online – will Boston or Golden State take the lead?

TD Garden will be a wall of green and white noise as Boston hosts its first NBA Finals game in 12 years. Game 2 saw Draymond Green turn prime Dennis Rodman to help the Warriors pull level at 1-1, and it's clear that Golden State is willing to do whatever it takes to beat the Celtics. If that involves pulling Jaylen Brown’s shorts down, so be it. Read on as we explain how to get a Warriors vs Celtics live stream and watch the 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 online from wherever you are.

If the Celtics pulled off a Grade A impression of the Warriors in the first game of the series, the response was perfect. Steve Kerr's men blew Boston out of water in Game 2, and showed that they've got plenty of weight to throw around the court.

The Celtics have had no answer for Steph Curry so far, and if they don't put that right quickly they could come to regret it. The brutal truth is that, had it not been for Golden State's late collapse in the first game, they could easily have come into this with a 2-0 lead. And all the while, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have so much more to give.

Jayson Tatum and Brown started well but faded fast on Sunday, and the home crowd, no matter how raucous, have good reason to be nervous considering the Celtics patchy record at TD Garden this season.

It's been a brilliant NBA Finals series so far, and if things weren't personal before, they certainly are now. Read on for how to watch the Warriors vs Celtics live stream for Game 3 online and get the 2022 NBA Finals from wherever you are in the world this June.

2022 NBA Finals schedule and TV channels

(Image credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images & Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Celtics 120 - Warriors 108

- Warriors 108 Game 2: Celtics 88 - Warriors 107

Warriors vs Celtics Game 3: Wednesday June 8, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 4: Friday June 10, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 5: Monday June 13, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 6*: Thursday June 16, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 7*: Sunday June 19, 8pm

(* = if required)

How to watch Warriors vs Celtics: live stream 2022 NBA Finals in the US without cable

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals without blackouts

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2022 NBA Finals online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the Warriors vs Celtics series, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA Finals online from anywhere

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals in Australia for FREE

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals: live stream Warriors vs Celtics in the UK

How to watch Warriors vs Celtics in Canada