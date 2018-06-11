Sony E3 2018 live stream: how to watch the PlayStation press conference online

The Sony E3 2018 live stream is about to do something a little different with the format of the PlayStation press conference this year. Rather than showing us a glossy trailer reel, PlayStation will be deep diving into four of its most highly-anticipated exclusive games: The Last of Us 2 , Spider-Man , Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding .

Fans can expect updates on the progress of these console games as well as new footage and chats with those that will be working on them. In addition to this, we imagine PlayStation will also offer a look at some of the most exciting third-party releases that will be coming to PS4 and PS VR over the next year.

This is happening at night in the US and is therefore is a late one for those of you that are living in Europe but we know that’s not likely to stop the most dedicated of Sony fans.

The official Sony E3 2018 live stream starts on today, June 11 at 6pm PDT/ 9pm EDT / 2am (June 12) BST/ 11am (June 12) AEST. It usually lasts one hour.

Watch the PlayStation E3 2018 press conference

Below you’ll find an embedded livestream for the PlayStation conference but you'll be able to watch the stream on the official PlayStation website well as through the official pages on services like Twitch , Facebook and YouTube .