These are the best Echo smart speaker deals to shop this Prime Day – and there's a record-low on a "near-perfect" device
Smarter speakers at smarter prices
Right now, there are some fantastic deals offering savings as smart as Alexa itself, and Amazon Prime Day deals haven't even officially started yet. For example, right now you can score my personal favorite smart display, the Echo Show 8 for £89.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon – a record-low price.
I've listed all the best early deals on some of the best Alexa speakers below, which are likely to stay the same until the sales end later this week, so there's little need to wait around unless you're hoping the Echo Show 10 or 15 might see discounts!
Best Amazon Echo deals
Record low! If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for £89.99. That's an excellent price on a device we scored 4.5-stars in our review, calling it "near-perfect". Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.
If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just £20.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Amazon's upgraded Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.
Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is on sale for only £59.99 in today's early sale. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more.
Also consider
Another interesting record-low takes form in the Echo Hub, now £119.99 (was £169.99) at Amazon. This display was Amazon's first attempt at a true smart home hub, and one I scored 4.5-stars in my review for its simple design and excellent utility for those with a few smart devices under their belt. It's far from Amazon's most popular Alexa device, but if you want to dip your toe into home automation, it's a solid start.
Amazon's Echo Hub might just be the brand's most underrated product, but I'm biased as a home automation enthusiast. There are certainly better dedicated hub devices out there, but at its price, with its specs and ease-of-use, this is a great device for those stepping up their smart home game, especially if you already use Alexa at home.
