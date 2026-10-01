It’s International Coffee Day — and TechRadar readers can save 15% on every De’Longhi coffee machine

Today, October 1, is International Coffee Day, arguably the most important day of the year for many of us. And while that may just mean you have a little extra pep in your step as you head to your local cafe, if you do have a takeaway-coffee habit, we think it can also serve as a healthy reminder that adding a quality coffee machine to your kitchen doesn't need to be expensive – and even can save you money in the long run.

If you're looking for a new espresso machine, De’Longhi is a brand that should be on your list. It lives and breathes coffee via an extensive range of fully automatic and manual espresso machines — and better yet, right now TechRadar readers can save 15% on the purchase of any machine with our exclusive De’Longhi coupon code.

Just head to our dedicated De'Longhi coupon code page, click on the very first green 'Get Code' button and copy the resulting code to your clipboard. Then, head to the De'Longhi website, shop for what you'd like, and paste the code into the field at checkout.

Now, we have one quick word of advice before you pull the trigger on your purchase: De’Longhi also has a specific code of its own — SPRING20 — which can be used to save 20% on three specific machines that are exclusive to its online store: the Eletta Explore (ECAM450.65.S), Magnifica Start (ECAM22061W) and Magnifica Evo (ECAM29083TB).

Also note that right now, every De'Longhi coffee machine purchase comes with a free essentials pack valued up to AU$140, depending on which specific the machine you buy.

With such a huge range of bean-to-cup coffee machines available to shop, you'd be forgiven if you didn't know where to start. As the resident coffee expert for TechRadar Australia, I’ve picked out a selection of my favourites that have my stamp of approval.

Fully automatic coffee machines

Save 15% (AU$171.60) De'Longhi Rivelia (EXAM44055W): was AU$1,144 now AU$972.40 at De'Longhi This compact bean-to-cup coffee machine is nothing short of outstanding. Not only does it look the part, but it serves up consistently delicious coffee. There's plenty of customisation on offer, so you can tweak the various preset recipes and it uses De'Longhi's LatteCrema technology for expertly frothed milk.

Save 15% (AU$209.85) De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next (ECAM31080TB): was AU$1,399 now AU$1,189.15 at De'Longhi Excellent espresso and a variety of coffee- and milk-based drinks is what you'll get from this automatic bean-to-cup machine. It is a little fiddly to use for the first time, but once you've got your preferred settings saved, you'll be churning them out like a true barista.

Save 20% (AU$319.80) De'Longhi Eletta Explore (ECAM45065S): was AU$1,599 now AU$1,279.20 at De'Longhi This flagship coffee machine can, quite literally, do it all. It can make over 50 coffee-based drink recipes across hot, cold and even takeaway. Two LatteCrema carafes are supplied to take care of hot and cold milk foam, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows for fine-tuning drinks via an app. And with Bean Adapt technology automatically adjusting the grind, dose and temperature, you’ll have a perfect cuppa each time. Note that this machine is eligible for a 20% discount with code SPRING20.

Manual coffee machines

Save 15% (AU$41.85) De'Longhi Dedica Duo (EC890WI): was AU$279 now AU$237.15 at De'Longhi The Dedica Duo is a stunning espresso machine that earned five stars in our review. A perfect model for novices, the Duo delivers a consistently well-extracted espresso, and it even has an effective cold brew mode — a feature not often found on more expensive machines. There’s no built-in grinder, so you’ll need to add your own ground coffee, but otherwise this is a machine you’ll be proud to display in your kitchen.